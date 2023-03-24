By Terry Harris
With Easter practically upon us and Mother’s Day just around the corner, today seems the perfect time to break out something special! So prepare to be impressed – and impressive – with a Queenie Special recipe for my bodacious (and beautiful!) Neapolitan Cheesecake Cake!
Notice I said “a” recipe – not “the” recipe. That’s because, as I generally tend toward simple, few-ingredient, done-in-a-flash recipes, preparing my original four-recipe, stay-in-the-kitchen-for-two-days version with the made-from-scratch fresh strawberry and the double chocolate layers requires a time commitment I think we’re seldom prepared to make in the modern world of air fryers and microwaves.
Oh, you’ll still make your cheesecake layer from scratch. But one reason I call this a simplified recipe is that the cheesecake layer will end up covered with frosting and sandwiched between luscious layers of cake, thus eliminating the fear of its cracking. I mean, underneath all that deliciousness, who cares (or will even know?) if your cheesecake layer cracked?
The other secret is a shortcut that you may want to keep to yourself; for the chocolate and strawberry layers, you’ll use boxed mixes. Trust me. If you use good, brand name cake mixes and follow these directions, no one will ever know unless you tell them!
There are a few other tricks I’ll share to make this one fool-proof.
The number one rule if this is your first time making a cheesecake is this: Do not let the cheesecake layer intimidate you. Just follow the directions and it’s, well, a piece of cake! And it’s amazing how rich and creamy that cheesecake layer in the middle makes the finished dessert.
Second, bake your cheesecake layer at least a day in advance and freeze it. Actually, I generally bake and freeze all three layers. That makes them easier to handle as you do the assembly, plus – if you put everything together and frost it at the last minute your masterpiece will thaw from the inside out and stay cold while you travel to Grandma’s. I mean, if you’re going to make something this spectacular, you’re going to want to share!
If you don’t have a springform pan, simply flip a regular cake pan over, cover the bottom and sides thoroughly (and tightly) with aluminum foil, making sure that you have an extra inch sticking up around the top. Then flip your pan back over and put your just formed foil inside your pan. Cover the bottom of your foil layer with your parchment paper circle and proceed as if you were using the springform pan.
Don’t let it bother you if you realize as you begin this process that your three cake pans are not quite the same size. Just freeze all three layers and then just carve off a smidge around the edges as needed with a large, serrated knife until they’re all the same.
As a bonus, since cake mixes make two layers and you’ll only need one of each, you can freeze the extra two layers for the next time you’re inspired to make one of these, or cut each layer in half and make one chocolate and one strawberry half-cake.
For assembly, place the chocolate layer on your favorite cake plate, top that with the cheesecake layer, finish with the strawberry layer and frost – lightly - so that all the flavors stand out. And, no, I don’t frost between the layers for the same reason, but if you love extra icing, go for it!) You might even consider brushing away all crumbs and frosting only the top so that the colors of the layers show, but I find that I like that extra bit of icing.
That’s it! Just dip a few fresh strawberries in some nice chocolate for garnish, and you’ll have a delicious – and gorgeous – dessert that’s fit for a Queen! And I promise not to tell about your shortcuts if you don’t. Enjoy!
Neapolitan Cheesecake Cake (Simplified)
2 package (8 oz each) cream cheese, softened
2/3 cup granulated sugar
pinch of salt
2 large eggs
2/3 cup sour cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 boxed mix for chocolate cake (PLUS ingredients according to package)
1 boxed mix for strawberry cake (PLUS ingredients according to package)
Frosting
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
4 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 Tbsp chocolate syrup
3 Tbsp milk
CHEESECAKE LAYER
Place a large, flat pan filled with two inches of water on your lowest oven rack and preheat oven to 325. Line the bottom of a 9” springform pan with parchment paper and set aside.
Beat together cream cheese and sugar until creamy and smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Beat in vanilla, salt, and sour cream. Pour mixture into prepared pan and place in preheated oven on rack above the pan of water.
Bake until barely beginning to brown – about 50 minutes – and then turn off oven, leaving cake inside. Do not open the door for an hour. Remove from oven, cool completely, then run a dull knife around the inside edges of the pan. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze.
Prepare chocolate and strawberry layers in 9” pans according to package directions. (You will only use one layer of each for this dessert.)
FROSTING: Beat butter well – about 4 minutes. Beat 5 more minutes after adding cocoa powder, powdered sugar, milk, and chocolate syrup, scraping sides of bowl as needed.
TO ASSEMBLE: Place chocolate layer on platter first. Turn cheesecake upside down and place over chocolate layer. Top with strawberry layer. Frost with chocolate icing. NOTE: You may use another chocolate frosting recipe if you have a favorite, like a chocolate cream cheese or mousse-like frosting. Since you won’t be frosting between layers, slippage is not a concern. If desired, garnish with chocolate dipped strawberries.
