Queenie’s Gigantic Ginger Cookies

By Terry Harris
What could possibly be better than a batch of warm, spicy autumn cookies? How about a batch of giant autumn cookies?
This is one of my absolute favorite cookie recipes, because besides being simple to make, the spicy-sweet crunchiness appeals to “kids” of all ages! Just don’t be surprised if you hear the “Big Kids” say, “These taste like Grandma’s!” because they are very similar to old fashioned molasses cookies! (And your house will smell heavenly!)
There’s a very satisfying crunch to these cookies that makes it hard to eat just one - which is one of the reasons I started making them BIG. My sister – who gave me the original recipe - prefers a soft inside, and if that appeals to you, just make smaller balls and reduce the cooking time by maybe a minute. In either case, they will be soft when you take them out of the oven, and even crash if you touch them before they’ve had that minute to set up before you turn them out on your cooling rack. And do watch carefully toward the end of the baking time because it’s easy to scorch the bottoms.
When it comes to the spiciness, I actually adjust them a bit from the recipe here. I’m not a huge fan of allspice so I usually cut that down considerably. For a double batch of cookies (which I always make!) I use about 1 ½ teaspoons of the allspice, and I sometimes reduce the nutmeg a bit as well. But I do always use the full amount of ginger as they really are a lot like ginger snaps if you cook them the full time. Rolling the dough balls in granulated sugar just before cooking is optional, but I highly recommend it. Besides giving the cookies a nice, added crunch, it makes them sparkly!
My sister taught me a couple of important tricks that make a great deal of difference in how these turn out. First, only bake one cookie sheet full at a time. For “regular” size cookies, they only take about nine minutes, but for the HUGE cookies l like to make, the cookie sheet will only hold six at a time. For the crinkly-crackly crust, you’ll want to bake them on your higher oven rack and make sure to completely cool and wipe down your cookie sheet between each baking. I don’t know why, but my sister is The Cookie Queen, and it does make a difference.
As a bonus, these freeze beautifully, which makes them perfect for sharing with unexpected company. And take my word for it – whether you pop them in the microwave for a few seconds for that “just baked” smell or eat them right out of the freezer for the extra crunch, they are absolutely delicious! With a bit of ribbon or a little basket they also make a great hostess gift. And they’re perfect for lunch boxes!
The “pumpkin everything” crowd may disagree, but to me, whatever size you make them (and “regular cookie size” makes them very similar to ginger snaps) these really do say “fall is here, especially with a nice cup of coffee or a tall glass of ice-cold milk! I can almost guarantee that when you serve them, you’ll be rewarded with oooohs, and ahhhhs. Your house will smell heavenly, and you might just start a whole new autumn family tradition. Happy Almost Fall, Y’all!
Queenie’s Gigantic Ginger Cookies
YIELD about a dozen (or 42 regular cookies)
3⁄4 cup shortening
1 cup packed brown sugar
1⁄2 cup white sugar for coating raw dough balls
1 large egg
1⁄2 cup molasses
2 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground ginger *
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon*
1 teaspoon allspice*
1 teaspoon nutmeg*
Cream together shortening and brown sugar. Stir in egg and molasses and mix well.
Fold in dry ingredients and stir. Cover and chill till firm (1-2 hours).
Preheat oven to 350°. Roll dough into large balls – about halfway between the size of a golf ball and a tennis ball - and roll balls in white sugar or cinnamon sugar. Immediately place on lightly greased cookie sheet and bake – one tray at a time - at 350° for about 13 minutes, monitoring carefully at the end. Leave on sheet one minute to set before moving them to cooling rack.
NOTES: * May adjust spices to taste. Set oven rack to high. Refrigerate dough between pans, as the crackly crust does not develop well if dough is not cold.
