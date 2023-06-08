Queenie’s Blueberry Crisp

By Terry Harris
With blueberry season almost upon us, today seems a perfect time to share one of my favorite dishes made with those tasty, nutritious little jewels!
I do love cobblers – all cobblers - and all their wonderful variations and colorful names - pandowdy, sonker, grunt, slump, buckle, crisp, croustade, bird’s nest pudding, crow’s nest pudding. Regardless of the name, a common element for all is that each involves some combination of butter, sugar, and flour. Also, each is easy to make and focuses on flavor rather than fancy preparation. Of course all are based on fruits and berries. And they are always, always delicious. So, for a while I just enjoyed exploring the world of possibilities.
While blueberries are available most all the time now, until fairly recently you could only get good, fresh ones for a very short time in the summer, and this is a recipe I stumbled upon back when they were more difficult to find and I discovered a forgotten bag of frozen blueberries in the back of my freezer.
My original plan was to make my Grandma Evelyn’s Huckleberry Fool – an absolute favorite - but that’s really better with fresh berries. I remember that I considered testing a new lemon blueberry cake recipe that had sounded particularly good, but it specifically called for fresh blueberries as well. So, I decided to investigate new ways to prepare an old favorite – blueberry cobbler.
My Eureka! moment occurred when I stumbled across a recipe for a simple Blueberry Crisp with Sweetened Sour Cream, and boy oh boy am I glad I did!!! It is absolutely delicious - even with frozen blueberries.
I guess you could call it sort of a cross between a cobbler because of the way the fruit is treated, and a buckle with its irregular or “buckled” appearance because of the way the streusel-like topping weighs it down. But it does not have a cake-like center like buckles traditionally do, so let’s just call it GOOD!
I’m sure you could make this with most any fruit, but I have to say that the blueberry-lemon combination makes it particularly tasty, and the rich, purple color makes it as pleasing to the eye as to the palate.
Honestly, one of the reasons I made this was because I had everything in it on hand. And I am sure that it would be delicious without the nuts or possibly even without the oats if you used the nuts for crunch instead. But I did add the “optional” pecans because I’m a Southern girl, and we add pecans to everything. I recommend that you do the same if you have them.
You also could certainly add some coconut, for example, for variation. But as far as I’m concerned, this combination will be hard to beat.
As for the Sweetened Sour Cream Topping – just do it. Ok, if you do not have sour cream on hand, I am sure this Blueberry Crisp would be good with vanilla ice cream. It would be delicious served unadorned. But it takes literally seconds to stir some sugar and vanilla into the sour cream and I know that doesn’t sound like much, but on top of this Blueberry Crisp? Perfection!
Another sweet thing about this recipe, besides the taste, is that not only is it made from ingredients found in most kitchens, but it’s also almost entirely mess-free. You just mix together the first ingredients in a bowl and dump them in a baking dish, mix up the next batch of ingredients (in the same bowl), put those on top of the first, and pop it all into the oven. The most difficult part is remembering to spray the baking pan to make clean up easier, and how hard is that?
But don’t let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. This is one truly delicious dessert with delightfully complex textures and tastes. And whether you serve it warm or at room temperature, anyone lucky enough to be around when you dish this up will love it. They’ll also think you worked on it for hours. I say let them!
One more thing. It seems that early colonists who often made fruity delights like this out of whatever was readily at hand were so fond of all types of cobblers, crunches, etc. that they served them for breakfast or even as a main course. They did not become desserts until late in the 19th century!
So, what do you think? Blueberry Crisp for Breakfast? Personally, I believe that is one old tradition that deserves revival. PS: And if you ever have any left over (doubtful), I also discovered that this freezes beautifully. Enjoy!
Queenie’s Blueberry Crisp
(with Sweetened Sour Cream)
5 cups Blueberries (fresh or frozen)
2 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons flour
Zest of 1 lemon + 1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ cup butter, softened
½ cup Brown Sugar
¼ cup Flour
¾ cup Oats (Regular or Quick)
½ cup chopped pecans (optional)
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Ingredients for Sweetened Sour Cream
(Also delicious plain, or with vanilla ice cream)
*½ cup sour cream
*4 teaspoons sugar
*¼ teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 375. Toss blueberries with sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and 3 Tablespoons flour. Place in a two quart baking dish.
Combine butter, brown sugar, oats, flour, cinnamon, and nuts with a fork until crumbled and sprinkle over berries.
Bake 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden and fruit is bubbly.
While your crumble cooks, stir together sour cream, sugar, and vanilla and refrigerate.
To serve, dish up warm or cooled blueberry crunch and top with sweetened sour cream.
NOTE: If you use frozen berries, be sure to thaw them first.
