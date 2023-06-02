Queenie Cooks: THE Best Stuffed Peppers

By Terry Harris
This week Queenie is cooking arguably the tastiest Stuffed Peppers ever, and with a few natural ingredients and about 45 minutes, you can, too! Plus these beauties only contain about 180 calories – a good thing to know with swimsuit season upon us.
The first time I made these was so long ago that I can’t remember where I got the original recipe, but I think they were in one of my Southern Living cookbooks. The departure from the traditional stuffing particularly appealed to me because it wasn’t just the usual “some rice and stuff crammed into a pepper” variety I think most people have come to expect.
Having grown up on a farm, I was intrigued by the idea of a filling made up of things I grew up loving (and still do!) like fresh tomatoes and onions. Through the years I’ve tweaked it a little, but basically it remains the same because why mess with perfection?
Substituting fresh vegetables for most of the traditional rice or breading is key for the flavor, and using mozzarella cheese both as a topping and to hold together and add even more flavor to the stuffing finishes off the over-the-top goodness for your taste buds and your body!
There’s another calorie-saver secret I use for making these stuffed peppers that can be extended to other recipes as well. I always not only drain away the oil used for sautéing the ground beef, then blot it with paper towels to remove the last bit before adding the vegetables. Combine that with the substitution of mozzarella for other cheeses higher in fat content and that’s how these little jewels end up with only about 180 calories each - low enough that even dieters can enjoy them! And they’re so flavorful that no one will suspect that they’re calorie-trimmed unless you tell them.
Preparation is pretty simple. Just chop the tops off your peppers, remove the seeds, and par-boil them in a big pot of salted water. Drain your still-intact peppers, lightly salt the insides (important!) and set them aside while you sauté all the stuffing ingredients.
Finally, loosely pack the peppers with the stuffing, top them with more cheese, and bake them in a 9x13 casserole dish. Easy-peasy!
This is one of the few dishes that I don’t vary much, but if you have family members who refuse to eat green peppers, you may find that – like one of my dearest friends – they will enjoy splitting the pepper, and just “eating the insides” the first time – until they realize how good that baked pepper flavor really is. Or you might tempt them with this variation that I stumbled upon.
Summer before last, another dear friend had given me a huge bag of banana peppers. (Her husband had gotten a little carried away and planted an entire, long row of them and she was over it!) Well, there were so many of them that I just rinsed them all, used a few, and stuck the rest in a freezer bag. One day last winter when I was craving stuffed peppers but wasn’t excited about paying the winter price of a dollar each for eight of them, I remembered that bag of frozen banana peppers. I split them, seeded them, skipped the parboiling (as freezing them had already softened them), stuffed them with the same mixture, and they were wonderful!
Speaking of freezing, these stuffed peppers freeze so beautifully that I love to make up a batch, enjoy a nice meal, and freeze the rest individually. That way, any day when you’re too tired or too busy to cook – or just want to take a break and read that new novel or lounge by the water – you can just pop one in the microwave, and have a delicious, fresh-tasting, homemade “bit of summer” on the table in about five minutes.
And don’t be afraid to vary the amounts of the individual veggies in your stuffing a little. Just be sure to keep enough of the fresh veggies in the mixture to moisten, but not disintegrate, the croutons. And I always add a little extra cheese because – well, can you ever have too much cheese? And, hey! With summer almost upon us, you’ll want to try these now – so you’ll be ready to cash in on those tons of fresh, tasty veggies just around the corner.
This really is one of my very favorite dishes, and each one is so packed with fresh, flavorful veggies and mozzarella that if you don't tell guests they're calorie-trimmed, no one will ever know! If it turns out to be one of your favorites as well, please, let me know at smilinatyanow@aol.com. Enjoy!
Queenie’s (Calorie Trimmed} Stuffed Peppers
8 medium green bell peppers, tops and seeds removed
1 pound lean ground beef
1 medium onion, diced
Oil for sautéing the beef
2 medium tomatoes, peeled and diced
1 Cup fresh mushrooms, diced (or 1 small can)
1 ½ cups small cube croutons (I like the Italian seasoned ones)
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
1 ½ Cups coarsely grated Mozzarella Cheese
Salt and coarse-ground pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 375. Blanch prepared peppers in salted water just until they begin to lose a little color – about 5 minutes. Remove from water and place them upside down on a paper towel to drain. In a large saucepan, brown and break up ground beef. Add onions and cook until translucent. Drain all thoroughly, blotting with paper towels to remove any grease from the ground beef. Stir in and cook tomatoes and mushrooms until they begin to release water - about 5 minutes. Stir in croutons, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and ½ the cheese. Flip over drained peppers, salt insides, and loosely pack each with the meat mixture. Place upright in large baking dish sprayed with non-stick spray – preferably one that will allow all the peppers to hold each other up in the pan. Top with remaining cheese. Bake until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned – about 30 minutes. Enjoy!!!
