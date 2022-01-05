I sometimes wonder if anyone reading this column will think that I only know how to prepare “quick and easy” dishes. Not true! But I do like to share those as often as possible, because even timid cooks can have fun preparing and serving them.
Regardless of how advanced your cooking skills and experience might be, most of us like to have at least a few “quickie recipes” on hand for when time – and patience - are short. This recipe is for one of my favorite dishes, and it’s perfect for those times. It does take a little time if you use the complete “from scratch” approach with the chicken, but it only requires a few ingredients, and a few simple shortcuts make it a breeze to prepare.
The first time-saver is canned soup. When I first started making these Stacked Chicken Enchiladas – also known as Chicken Enchilada Casserole – I quickly learned to stop telling people how I made it after a friend looked at me in horror and asked, “You cook with canned soup!?!?”
Well, sometimes, yes, I do. I certainly do for this recipe. And while I might not choose to serve it to the Queen of England, if I can find a really tasty recipe - and a good brand of soup to cut the time in half - why not. It’s only one ingredient in the sauce, and with it, preparation couldn’t be much easier!
Now, the time does depend on how you come up with the chicken. I’m sharing the recipe with the original directions, which begins with cooking a whole chicken, then cooling, deboning, and chopping it. That’s what I always do, as it’s delicious plus it’s certainly the cheapest way to do it. However, there’s no reason that you couldn’t substitute cooked or canned chicken and chicken broth if you like, or even a large rotisserie chicken.
I particularly enjoy that you can have some fun – and flexibility – with the tortillas for this dish. Tear them as needed to fit them together in the dish, sort of like pieces of a puzzle, to make nice, full layers without big gaps. And here’s the really fun part: you can use either flour or corn tortillas. Just know that you will have a totally different tasting dish from one to the other.
The flour tortillas soften up to make something a bit like southern chicken and pastry with cheese and chiles thrown in for fun. The corn tortillas give it a nice, cornbread-like flavor. I promise either is delicious, and you’ll have people raving over this whichever way you go. Just be sure to lay down a thin layer of the sauce – or a little extra broth – in the bottom of the lightly greased dish before adding your first tortillas so that it doesn’t dry out or stick.
It’s absolutely delicious exactly as written, but there are a few things that I’ve learned to do to make it my own. (Of course!) I always double the green chiles. They are not hot, and they give a nice little boost to the flavor. I’ve been known to substitute Cream of Chicken Soup if I was out of either of the others, and it works just fine. I always use extra sharp cheddar, because I like that extra tang, and I generally serve it with a dollop of sour cream.
There are a couple of extra bonuses with this recipe, too. First, it holds well in the oven if dinner is delayed and leftovers – if you ever have any - are every bit as good as when you first took this out of the oven. The real bonus, as far as I’m concerned, is that it freezes beautifully! So I always double the recipe, then either make up two separate ones and eat one/freeze one, or sometimes I’ll just make it all up in one huge pan, cut it into serving-size pieces, wrap them well and put them in the freezer. I highly recommend doing exactly that so that some day when you can’t decide between having a good home-cooked meal or reading a book? TA DA! You can just whip some delicious Stacked Chicken enchiladas out of the freezer and do both. I’ll never tell. Enjoy!
Stacked Chicken Enchiladas (Chicken Enchilada Casserole)
1 (4 – 5 pound) chicken
1 large onion, diced
2 Cups (or more) Chicken Broth
1 clove crushed garlic (optional)
2 ( 3 or 4 oz cans chopped green chiles (I use 4)
1 can Cream of Celery Soup
1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup
1 ½ to 2 dozen tortillas
1 pound shredded cheddar cheese.
Simmer chicken until tender. Remove from water, cool, and remove meat from bones. Cut into small pieces. Reserve broth.
Cook onion until slightly wilted in a small amount of the extra broth from cooking chicken. Add 2 C chicken broth, chopped chicken, garlic, green chiles, and both soups and heat thoroughly. Cut or tear tortillas into quarters or leave whole. In a 4 – 6 quart casserole dish sprayed with cooking spray, arrange layers of tortillas, chicken mixture, and shredded cheese. Cover and bake at 325 for 35 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.