By Terry Harris
Did you know that, according to What’s Cooking America, small cheesecakes were served to athletes during the first Olympic Games on the Isle of Delos in 776 B.C.? Apparently mankind has striven to create the perfect cheesecake almost since the dawn of time.
Well, I don’t know about all that, but I do know that since this particular variation became a part of my own repertoire it’s become quite popular with everyone I know!
I discovered this recipe when I learned that someone who would be coming to a dinner reception I was preparing was a big fan of Pineapple Upside Down Cakes and, since that seemed a bit “plain jane” for this particular event, I dug around a bit and – TA DA – Pineapple Upside Down Cheesecake!
Actually, the pictures I’m sharing are from that dinner party. The recipe is not – quite. For the party, I took my original recipe, made a homemade baked graham cracker crust, doubled the recipe for the actual cheesecake part, and baked them (there were eight, as I recall) in a 10” springform pan to make sure I’d have a bunch of nice, pretty slices.
Frankly, making it that way is a lot more trouble, more than a bit challenging, and takes at least three times as long to prepare. So here you’ll have directions for my “almost original” one instead, because I try (ok, mostly!) to stick to “quick and easy” recipes for my columns. And besides being extremely easy to prepare, when you make it by this simplified recipe, you’re spared all the tiptoeing around and heated water baths underneath and everything else that generally scares people away from baking cheesecakes.
There are a few tips to make it even easier – and uniquely yours, as you prepare it. As with any pineapple upside down cake, the brown sugar is a must. Don’t try to substitute white sugar; you will not get the same result. Maraschino cherries make it pretty, but I’m not a huge fan of those, so if you leave those out I promise it won’t negatively affect the taste. And if you’re really just interested in the flavor and not the presentation, you might even consider using pineapple chunks rather than the rounds, because they make it easier to slice. Just be warned that if you go all the way and use ONLY crushed pineapple, you’ll have to drain it very well so that you don’t end up with mush that sticks to the pan. It tastes great, but it definitely loses a bit of the charm when you have to scoop what’s supposed to be your decorative topping out of the pan and plop it back atop the cake! (Of course, you can always disguise that with some homemade whipped cream, but shhhhhh…)
As with any cake, you want to start with your ingredients at room temperature. This is especially important with your cream cheese, as otherwise you just won’t get the smooth finish that’s the sign of a really good cheesecake. About that crust… *whispering* I’ve never been a huge fan of a crust on a cheesecake anyway. Because this one is made up of crumbs just pressed into what’s usually the top of the cheesecake before you invert it (so that the pineapple slices and cherries become the top), it’s pretty messy. So if you don’t care for the crust – or the mess – or you’re just in a hurry, skip it! However, it is tasty, and simple to do, so just decide which option you prefer – with or without – and go for it!
One of the best things about this cheesecake is that besides being pretty quick and easy to prepare, it really is delicious – with or without homemade whipped cream on top. And, as a bonus, this one is small enough – about four good slices – that you won’t have so much left over as a temptation for the rest of the week!
Enjoy!
simplified PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CHEESECAKE
4 servings TOTAL TIME: Prep: 25 min. Bake: 35 min. + chilling
3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
4 slices canned pineapple, drained
4 maraschino cherries, drained
FILLING:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup powdered (confectioners') sugar
2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/4 cup well-drained crushed pineapple
OPTIONAL CRUST:
1 tablespoon butter
1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 325°. Sprinkle brown sugar across bottom of an 8-in. ovenproof skillet or springform pan. Place pineapple slices in an attractive arrangement over brown sugar, adding cherries in spaces. Set aside.
Beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth, then beat in vanilla and flour. Reduce speed to low and beat in egg just until blended. Fold in crushed pineapple and spoon mixture over your pineapple slices and (optional) cherries.
Bake on center rack for about 35 or 40 minutes, until center is almost set. Cool 10 minutes on a wire rack, then use a sharp knife to loosen sides from pan. Cool for another hour, then – when completely cool - refrigerate overnight.
If using crust, melt butter over medium-low heat in a frying pan then add cinnamon and cracker crumbs and stir until toasted – about 5 minutes. Cool. When ready to serve your cheesecake, press cooled, toasted crumbs into top and invert cheesecake onto your cake plate. Enjoy!
