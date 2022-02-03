Queenie Cooks: Simple Potato with Bacon Soup

If you’re like me, sometimes cold winter days bring on a craving for hot homemade soup, but not necessarily enough ingredients - or spare time - to make that happen. Well, this Simple Potato with Bacon Soup recipe is for you, because even if your larder has dwindled down to an onion, some celery, and a few potatoes you can have a really tasty hot meal ready in minutes. And with the addition of some of your favorite extras – like cheese, chives, sour cream – you can quickly elevate it from great to fantastic!
I admit that I’m not a big fan of grocery shopping, so I often prepare meals based less on what I am craving at the time and more on what I have on hand. That’s how this recipe came about. Potatoes, celery, and onions are a few of what I consider essentials that I always try to keep on hand. I’ve added bacon to this recipe as I’m sharing it today, because I’m a big fan of bacon! But you really don’t need. This is another of those recipes that’s easy to customize for your own tastes, and that’s why this has become my go-to quick soup for myself or for unexpected company, and it always draws raves.
If you’ve ever researched potato soup recipes, you know that most begin or end with milk or cream. This one does not. I can’t remember if I originally went all-broth rather than adding cream because I was trying to reduce the number of calories or I just didn’t have any milk on hand, but once I made it this way, I liked it so much I’ve stuck with it. In fact, the only ingredients you really need are the potatoes, onions, celery, chicken broth and – for this version – some crispy bacon!
You can even omit the broth and just use water if you use the bacon or add in some butter. You’ll probably want to add a bit more salt and pepper, but otherwise, if you have these simple ingredients you really are good to go! And yes, you can make this without the bacon as well. It’s actually delicious that way. But for me the bacon gives it that little extra bit of a boost that puts it right over the top. It may not sound very exciting, but on a chilly day? Yes, it is!
I also chose to omit the butter and/or bacon grease as well as the milk that you generally find in potato soup recipes because I wanted to avoid the heaviness they add. And if you do the same, I can almost guarantee that you will not miss them. And, as an aside, if you do decide to add milk or cream, only do it at the end of cooking because if you bring that to a boil it is likely to curdle and spoil the taste of your soup.
This broth-based Potato with Bacon Soup has a hearty but not overly heavy flavor and smells wonderful when cooking. And, again, to me the best thing about this recipe is that it will give you a great base with which to begin. For me, it is a great one-dish meal, but for serious carnivores, why not dice up some ham and toss it in the pot? I promise it is wonderful as it is – especially if you adjust the amount of broth or stock you use to make it as thick or as thin as you like. But I encourage you to feel free to start with these basics and play with it to make it your own.
Whatever else you add – or omit - do adjust the amount of salt and pepper as you go, always bearing in mind that if you plan to top each serving with cheese that will increase the salty flavor dramatically. And while adding extra broth to make a thinner soup if that’s your preference, remember that it will slightly alter the taste a bit as well.
This Simple – or not so simple, depending on optional adds – potato soup is a tasty, filling meal in one, and it really is a great way to accommodate last-minute guests, all by itself or served with your favorite Artisan bread or rolls or a nice salad. In practically no time you’ll have a hot, homemade meal. But if you get in the habit of making this soup for guests, just don’t be surprised if you suddenly find yourself having those show up a lot more often! Enjoy!
Queenie’s Simple Potato with Bacon Soup
6 – 9 strips lean bacon, sliced into ½ inch pieces
Half of an onion, chopped
1or 2 stalks celery, sliced in 1/4” pieces
6 cups chicken broth (with extra in case in needed)
6 russet potatoes, peeled and diced
Salt and Freshly ground pepper to taste
OPTIONAL
3 Tablespoons butter
1 ½ cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
sour cream
Cook bacon until crispy and drain. Crumble and set aside.
Place broth in large pot on high just until it comes to a boil. Meanwhile, in a separate pan, sauté the onion until translucent in a bit of the broth. When broth comes to a boil, add sautéed onions, celery, and potatoes, and reduce heat to simmer on medium-low.
Cook until potatoes begin to fall apart. When the largest piece is fork tender, crush most of the potatoes against the side of the pan. Add the crispy, drained bacon and continue to cook on low for about 5 minutes. Serve as-is or top with any of the options.
If you are not yet ready to serve, turn heat to LOW, cover, and hold until you are.
