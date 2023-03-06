Queenie Cooks: Pizza Bites

By Terry Harris
Today, I’m sharing a recipe that’s not only tasty, but also surprisingly easy to make because it’s prepared from, well, “already prepared” ingredients. I like to think of it as “repurposing at its finest.”
You certainly could make something similar to these tasty little Pizza Bites totally from scratch, and for a “fancy” party I probably would make my own pizza dough and sauce. But for a quick treat when you’re more interested in spending time with your family and friends than in the kitchen, these little pizza bites are hard to beat.
The basic ingredients for these little jewels are simply cheese, pizza sauce, and canned biscuits, and let me just say right up front that I generally am not a fan of canned biscuits. HOWEVER, when you get good ones, and turn them into little bite-size bits of pizza-style deliciousness, they’re actually pretty great!
They’re also so easy to just grab and pop into your mouth whether at a party or just binge-watching the latest series. As an extra bonus, they’re not messy at all (a particularly big plus when having friends over), easily transportable if you’re heating out to enjoy a good time friends anywhere, and who doesn’t like pizza?
Here’s all you do. Start with a can of Grands Biscuits.
OK - confession time. The original recipe called for the layered ones. But, like I said, I’m not used to buying canned biscuits so I accidentally grabbed the “Old Fashioned” ones, and they turned out great!
Anyway, first cut all the biscuits in half and press each half down into a little circle about four inches across. I recommend doing this with the ball of your thumb, as the dough tends to break apart if you try to roll it or use your entire hand.
Next, place a scant teaspoonful of your pizza sauce in the center of each circle – with the emphasis on “scant.” Otherwise, you’ll have a mess as the sauce will ooze through the cracks while they cook. You’ll have extra sauce for dipping, so you just don’t need much inside anyway.
Next, plop a ½” square of cheese on the sauce circle and top with your favorite pizza topping. You can use pepperoni, crumble-cooked sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onions – whatever you like! Then fold the edges of your biscuit dough up around the fillings, squeeze the edges tightly together, and place each one - pinched side down - on greased parchment paper on a cookie sheet.
Brush the tops with the melted butter/garlic/herbs mixture. I actually use Olive Oil and Sea Salt Butter, which I think adds a really nice, authentic pizza taste, but regular butter would work just fine.
Sprinkle on some parmesan cheese, bake 15-20 minutes, and serve with your warm sauce. It’s as simple as that!
Go ahead and have fun with this one, substituting your favorite “toppings/stuffings” to make them your own. I want to try stuffing them with artichoke hearts and mushrooms, but if you’re a serious meat-lover, why not try using both sausage and pepperoni? Or add some ham or ground beef, and, for variety, serve them with both the pizza sauce and some ranch dressing for dipping.
However you stuff them, you easily can have the double-whammy of traditional flavors that even the pickiest fans will love with just enough of a flair/difference that they’re not the “same old thing.”
Just know that you’ll need to be ready to both accept accolades and to decide whether or not to share your “old family recipe.” Because they really are tasty, plus they are so much easier to serve – and eat – and clean up after - than pizza slices.
And you know what else? They’re just fun! Enjoy!
Pizza Bites
1 (16.3 oz) can biscuit dough
Marinara sauce (or canned pizza sauce)
Mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/2” cubes
Toppings/Stuffings: May use cooked sausage, ham, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers – whatever you like on/in your pizza (Just be sure the meats are pre-cooked.
3 tablespoons butter, melted
2 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tbsp Italian seasoning
Shredded parmesan cheese, for topping
Cut each biscuit in half. Press each half into a circle with your thumb. Place about 1 tsp marinara sauce on the circle and top with 1 cube of mozzarella and no more than a tablespoon of additional toppings. Bring dough edges up and over, pressing them together to leave no gaps for the filling to leak out. Place each on a baking sheet lined with greased parchment paper
Combine melted butter, garlic, salt and pepper, and Italian seasoning and brush onto each bite. Top with parmesan. Bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes (until biscuits have nicely browned). Serve immediately with extra, warmed sauce for dipping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.