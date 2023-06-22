Queenie Cooks: Perfect Almond Joy Cookies

By Terry Harris
Remember “Sometimes you feel like a nut - Sometimes you don’t” from the 70s? The popular jingle pretty well summed up the Almond Joy vs Mounds Bar debate, and I always struggled with that, because I loved the toasted almond on the former and the dark chocolate on the latter. Well, these Almond Joy Cookies are a perfect blend of the best of both and if you like both, I guarantee these little bits of heaven will have a long-lasting place in your future – or, at least, your saved recipes!
True story: I have loved Almond Joy candy bars ever since I can remember, and they always make me think of my Daddy, because he loved them, too. I remember talking with him about Almond Joys vs Mounds. I loved the moist sweetness of the coconut in both, but just wished I could have the darker chocolate of the Mounds (as compared to the milk chocolate of the Almond Joy) AND the toasted almonds. Well, the semi-sweet chocolate chips in this recipe take care of that nicely and the blend is just as perfect as I always knew it would be.
And – drum roll please? - if you love cook-IES but are not always a fan of cook-ING, prepare to love me, because today I’m sharing how, with four simple ingredients, a bowl, a spoon, and a cookie sheet, you can have your own very special cookies baked, cooled, and ready to eat in 20 minutes - and they are heavenly!!!
Ready for a surprise? Not only are they truly among the very best things I ever put into my mouth, they are also made NO eggs, flour, or butter. There’s also no beating, chilling, rolling, or cutting involved. You don’t even need a mixer! Just dump sweetened, flake coconut, chocolate chips, toasted almonds, and sweetened condensed milk in a big bowl, stir it all up, drop bits on a cookie sheet, bake, and cool. That’s it!
There are actually two other things that make these even easier to make. One - parchment paper – I’d call a requirement, because if you use waxed paper or something else they just don’t turn out the same. I don’t pretend to know what difference it makes, but you can trust me that it does.
The other is a cookie scoop. I only discovered those a few years ago, and if you’re not familiar with them, think miniature ice-cream scoops. I picked up a set of four different sized ones for less than $10 in a grocery store, and I’ll never again bake cookies – or anything else that requires individual bits of batter (like cupcakes) – without them. With no pause to measure (or eyeball) individual amounts of batter or dough, you just scoop and drop, scoop and drop, and in no time you have row after row of uniform-sized perfection.
It really is that simple. Just bake your little bits of perfection for 12 to 14 minutes – until the bottoms and the coconut tips begin to look a beautiful golden brown – and you’re done!
Full disclosure, there are a couple of other steps you MIGHT consider (I did not) if you like. One would be shaping the dough balls with moistened fingertips before baking so they have a rounder shape, because with no rising, spreading or falling, they will come out of the oven just like they went in. But I prefer – and recommend – the added crunchiness and eye-appeal of the irregular shape and texture of these just as they come out of the scoop - or spoon.
The other possibility is, if you want to get really fancy, you can drizzle some melted chocolate across the tops. But to me, the balance of tastes in this recipe is already perfect, and they’re so pretty that I thought the drizzled tops would be a classic case of gilding the lily.
As for the taste, I don’t even know how, adequately, to describe it. I’ve MADE Almond Joy cookies before, by more than one recipe. All were good. But not THIS good. The combination of the slightly crunchy outsides and the gooey, yummy insides? Bliss! In fact, when I shared some with my siblings, we quickly started playing “If I get up and walk to the kitchen to pick up each cookie individually, I’m burning the calories, so it’s ok to eat as many as I want.” I take that back. SOME of “us” did that. Oops!
So if you want to be the most popular person at the next dinner party, cook-out, pot luck, or picnic, just show up with a batch of these. In fact, they’re SO special that I have already started thinking about “just the right containers” for housing these Perfect Almond Joy Cookies for special Holiday Gifts come winter. Hey! Fourth of July’s a holiday, isn’t it? Hmmm… Gotta run. Now I have an excuse … erm… I mean, REASON… to make some more! Enjoy!
Perfect Almond Joy Cookies
Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 12 mins Makes 3 dozen
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 (14 oz) bag sweetened coconut flakes
2/3 cup chopped lightly salted almonds (you can buy these ready to eat)
1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk
While your oven is preheating to 325, cover two large cookie sheets or jelly roll pans with parchment paper. Pour your four ingredients in a very large bowl and stir together until everything is well-mixed and coated. Scoop out the mixture onto your parchment-topped cookie sheets. (You can use a spoon, but, seriously – it’s worth investing in a small cookie scoop, because you’ll definitely want to make these again and again.) Flatten the tops slightly with moistened fingertips. Bake until edges and coconut tips begin to brown – about 12-14 minutes. Cool completely on the pans and enjoy!
NOTES: Store cookies in an airtight container.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.