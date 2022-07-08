Queenie Cooks: Miss Corene’s Old-Fashioned Corn Puddin’

By Terry Harris
One of my favorite childhood memories is of Corn Day. That was when the entire, extended family would work together some time around July 4 to freeze enough sweet corn to last through the winter.
Corn Day was quite a production. Very early in the morning, the men went out into the fields of tall, mysterious cornstalks (at least that’s how they seemed to a little girl!) and picked about a thousand ears of corn – no exaggeration. Then they would start a wood fire in Grandma’s back yard underneath the huge black iron “wash pot,” fill it with water, chop off the ends of each ear of corn with machetes and hatchets, and proceed to shuck all that corn while waiting for the water to come to a boil.
Meanwhile, the women gathered the brushes, paring knives, butcher knives, pans, and bags necessary for the all-day process of silking, cutting and packaging all those tender, juicy, sweet, golden kernels of deliciousness.
I remember being fascinated as I’d watch Daddy hold open the pillowcases Grandma Evelyn would fill with about fifty ears of the raw, prepared corn, then lift and carry the filled sacks over by the fire. Then Granddaddy Frank would anchor the open end of the makeshift sacks around a boat paddle. Next they would lift the sacks of corn and immerse them in the boiling cauldron, wait for the water to come back to a boil, and carefully time the blanching process. Finally they would lift the dripping-steaming bag of corn out of the boiling water, empty the sack into the waiting tub-buckets, and then begin the process all over again.
In the packaging area, huge blocks of ice floated in the wash tubs to rapidly cool the steaming ears of corn and stop the blanching process. And once the ears were sufficiently cooled the women stood for hours cutting and packaging that corn to freeze for summer-tasting treats in the coming winter - Brunswick stew, bowls of buttered corn that accompanied most Sunday dinners, and – wonder of wonders – Mama’s Corn Puddin’.
But on Corn Day, thoughts of special dishes to be served up on cold, winter nights were supplanted by my very favorite part of the day. That’s when, finally, one of those sacks of corn ears would be allowed to stay in the hot water bath past the blanching stage. When it was fully done, everyone would take a break as we would take out those steaming ears of bright yellow-gold corn, slather on butter, salt, and pepper, and eat ear after ear of corn-on-the-cob before going back to work. Or, if you were still too little to handle a knife for cutting, you might be the lucky kid chosen to “sit on the ice cream freezer” to hold it down while someone turned the crank to make the homemade ice cream waiting at the end of the day. At least, that’s how I remember it.
I confess that my fascination with the process abated dramatically as I became old enough to actually participate in all the silking, cutting, packaging, clean-up – the real, hard work that went into “Corn Day.” And over the years the traditional Corn Day tradition dwindled down in size, but my love for farm-fresh sweet corn remained strong.
Finally, just a few years ago it was down to just Mama and me putting up corn for the winter. That’s when I decided that it was time for me to learn to learn to make the most special treat that always came from that day’s work – her real, old-fashioned Corn Pudding.
If this traditional Southern dish is unfamiliar to you, think… lightly sweet egg custard filled with succulent kernels of just-picked corn. And I know that there may be as many different recipes for Corn Pudding as there are for coleslaw or pork barbecue, but to my admittedly biased way of thinking, nobody else makes it quite like Mama’s. So I called her to get her recipe.
Now, “Miss Corene” was known far and wide for her excellent cooking, but her recipes tended toward “a little of this and a little of that until it tastes right.” Since I needed something a bit more specific, I had searched far and wide for a recipe “like Mama’s.” Well, there’s not one. So I tied Mama down and we got hers figured out close enough to make it reproducible.
Actually, that’s a bit of a simplification. In reality, when I called to ask her about the recipe we discussed the vagueness of “enough sugar so it tastes good” for a while, then decided to back off, regroup, and talk about it again the next day.
The next morning, my phone rang bright and early. Mama had already gone out and picked me “a little corn” (fifteen ears) “so you can experiment with it” and was heading to my house with it. She also brought her recipe, narrowed down “as close as I can get,” with the admonition, “but be sure you tell them you really need to taste it as you mix it up. I always add more sugar.”
This year, I don’t guess there will be a Corn Day, as the only participant would be me. So I’ve decided to share one of my very favorite recipes – Mama’s Old Fashioned Corn Pudding – or “Puddin’” as we called it - in celebration of her. It really is simple to make, and the timing is perfect for taking advantage of the much-too-short season of fresh corn that’s just coming in. You just might want to keep this recipe handy to cook up again and again yourself. Maybe you’ll create some happy summer memories for your own family with Mama Corene’s Old Fashioned Corn Pudding. I hope you do.
Are there other recipes with ingredients you might add – or subtract – for variations on the theme? I’m sure there are. Could you try to make it with canned corn? Probably. But you know what? As far as I’m concerned, for real Old-Fashioned Corn Puddin’, I see no need for experimenting with perfection.
Enjoy!
Miss Corene’s Old Fashioned Corn Pudding
2 Cups corn (about 5 ears, cut, if using fresh)
¾ stick butter
2 Cups milk
3 Tablespoons flour
3 eggs, lightly beaten
¾ Cup Sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon vanilla
Melt butter and stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk. Add sugar, salt, eggs, and corn. Pour into buttered casserole and bake at 400 for about 30 minutes, or until a sharp knife inserted in the center comes out of the custard clean.
NOTE: Mama always insisted that you have to taste it after mixing but before cooking to adjust the taste – which, in her case, generally meant adding “a little more sugar.” That first time, I made it exactly by this recipe except I only had 2 percent milk, so I substituted ¼ cup cream in with the 2% to make up the 2 Cups. It was WONDERFUL.
