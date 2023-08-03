Queenie Cooks: Homemade Blueberry Pecan Pancakes

By Terry Harris
If you like blueberries, you're going to love these fresh blueberry pecan pancakes, made with yogurt! And who doesn’t love pancakes?
The perennial favorites for breakfast – or breakfast for dinner - have quite a history.
According to the National Geographic, Thomas Jefferson sent a recipe home to Monticello that he picked up from Etienne Lemaire, his French Maître d’hôtel for “panne-quaiques.” Elizabethans ate them flavored with spices, rosewater, sherry, and apples. Ancient Greeks and Romans ate them sweetened with honey. And “Analyses of starch grains in 30,000-year-old grinding tools suggest that Stone Age cooks were making flour out of cattails and ferns… mixed with water and baked on a hot, possibly greased, rock.”
Well, I guarantee that the flavor of the yogurt, fresh blueberries and chopped pecans mixed in the ones I’m sharing today would beat the cattails and ferns recipe hands down. Plus, as an added bonus, I’ve included a recipe for homemade blueberry syrup. It’s not necessary, as these pancakes really are bodacious just as they are, but it’s fun when you’re looking for a little “extra something.”
Now, there are hundreds of variations on pancake recipes, and I confess that I have several favorites myself – including the ultra-easy Bisquick ones when I’m in a hurry. But I particularly like this recipe, substituting yogurt for the traditional buttermilk, because let’s face it – how many of us keep buttermilk on hand?
After all, extra yogurt is great mixed with fruits and nuts for a hurry-up lunch (or breakfast or snack or dessert!) any time, but what else are you really going to do with a quart of leftover buttermilk? Besides, with the delightful way the slight tang of the yogurt pairs with the mild tartness of fresh blueberries, they really are delicious!
I do have a few tips (of course) that may help, whether or not you’re a seasoned pancake cook. (Ooooh, see what I just did?) First, the batter likely will be slightly lumpy – which is good. If it seems too thick, as may be the case depending on how thick your yogurt is, you can add a little milk. If you overdo it and suddenly have crepes instead of pancakes, just stir in a little more flour. Also, if you like pancakes like I do with lots of butter and little or no syrup (don’t judge me!) you may want to add a little more sugar to the batter. OR - if you do want syrup but not the “store-bought” kind, you can easily make your own by boiling together some blueberries, sugar, water, and corn starch for a few minutes.
As for the actual cooking, it turns out that Martha Stewart uses a variation of my cooking method (Think she got it from me?) in that she also uses butter rather than oil to grease the pan/griddle. Well, except she spreads a little on the pan and then wipes most of it up with a paper towel. Not me. I start off with a couple of pats of butter in the pan and let that yumminess soak up into the cakes as they’re cooking. You have to use a slightly lower temperature and the butter may make them a little browner than you’re used to, but ohhhhh, the flavor!
Also, with the addition of the chopped pecans and the blueberries, these are not likely to be perfectly round pancakes. Now you CAN make them a uniform shape if you happen to have those little pancake “molds” and I actually intended to do that today with my favorite star-shaped molds, except I couldn’t find them. Anyway, don’t be disappointed if/when the batter flowing around the berries makes them a bit irregularly shaped. Once you sprinkle a few extra berries or nuts around the finished product no one will notice, and once they bite into them, no one will care!
If you’re a “breakfast for dinner” fan, these are perfect with a side of bacon or sausage or more fresh fruit! And as an extra reward for the little ones for “cleaning your room” (or the “bigger” ones for finally cleaning out the garage), substituting chocolate chips for the blueberries is a sure winner! But for me, the tart freshness of the blueberries mixed with the crunchy nuttiness of the pecans makes these jussssst right! Enjoy!
Queenie’s Bodacious Blueberry Pecan Pancakes
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar (or more)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 pinch salt
2 eggs
1/2 cup plain yogurt
1/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons melted butter
1/4 cup coarsely chopped toasted pecans
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in large bowl. In another bowl, fork beat egg and yogurt. Add milk and melted butter. Just before cooking add wet ingredients stirring just enough to combine. Stir in pecans and blueberries. When pan or griddle is hot, pour 1/4 cup batter per pancake on, spaced so they don’t run together. Turn when bubbles appear on surface and edges are no longer shiny. Cook another 2 minutes, until lightly browned on bottom. NOTE: As yogurt consistencies vary, may adjust batter by adding milk or flour
Homemade BLUEBERRY SYRUP
2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen
½ cup sugar or honey
1 cup + 2 Tablespoons water, divided
1 Tablespoon cornstarch (or tapioca starch for grain-free)
Combine 2 Tablespoons water and cornstarch in a small dish and set aside. In a medium saucepan, bring water, sugar or honey, and blueberries to a boil. Stir occasionally. Reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes. Add water starch mixture and blend well. The sauce will thicken, blueberries will burst open, and it will smell like pie. Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.
NOTE: If you don’t like blueberry pieces, you can use an immersion blender to smooth the syrup out.
