Queenie Cooks: Halloween Fun

By Terry Harris
With Halloween almost upon us, this seems like a perfect time to share some freaky, fun, but not necessarily frightening ideas for livening up the holiday. So today I’m sharing recipes for my favorite Spider Cheese Ball, and some truly fun-to-make Candy Corn Cookies that almost feel like you and the kids are having fun with Play Doh - but they taste great!
Now, granted, the Spider Cheese Ball is maybe a teensy bit spook, but it’s not really scary. And I promise it’s great fun to dip it in poppyseed, make with sliced olive eyes and sliced green pepper legs, and then draw a sour cream “web” - and it’s all surprisingly easy. So let’s talk about that first.
Do not let these spiders scare you. They’re absolutely delicious, and perfect for an unusual, but not really scary, Halloween treat. And, of course, there’s a story behind how these came about.
While planning a big Halloween reception a couple of years ago, I was having a very hard time coming up with the right menu. I love planning themed parties, but while a table full of gory-looking food options would not fly here, I didn’t want everything totally “cutesy” either.
My Eureka! moment as I was searching for “just the right thing” occurred when I ran across these cute little spider cheeseballs. They’re a little creepy without being gross, and I knew they would be delicious because I could use any cheeseball recipe I wanted! Well, they were the absolute hit of the party. In fact, the only problem I had was convincing everyone to dig in as they really weren’t “just” centerpieces.
The experience also reminded me that with a little creativity – and sometimes a couple of tips - you can translate most any recipe into something special. Top tips for these? Remember to partially freeze the cheese balls – well-wrapped – before trying to coat them with the seeds, and be sure you have lots of “coating materials” on hand for rolling around/coating your cheese ball to produce that nice, ok – somewhat creepy – bumpy black color.
Before serving, just pipe sour cream in the shape of a spider web onto the platter you plan to use for serving your spiders! And don’t be afraid to have a bit of fun making them your own – like substituting other veggies (pickled string beans, maybe?) for the legs or slices of radishes for the eyes! I heartily recommend that you use these ideas as a base for inspiration toward turning a few of your own favorites - with creative tricks - into some marvelous treats!
Getting back to the “No-Scare-Zone” side of Halloween, today I’m also sharing a recipe – ok, a method – for making some adorable Candy Corn Cookies! Honestly, I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with Candy Corn. I do like how colorful it is, and I love that it means fall is here, but the taste? Well… I definitely have to be in the mood for that – and generally, I’m not. That may be one reason why I love these cookies; they don’t taste like Candy Corn AT ALL! They’re just sugary, melty Sugar Cookies that LOOK like Candy Corn!
Now, if you’re an unswervingly “from scratch” person, you can use any Sugar Cookie recipe you like. With my usual time-crunch, the “recipe” I like (don’t hate me!) is “Add a stick of butter and an egg to this bag of mix.”
And you know what? They really are adorable! Plus you can make yours any size you like, from tiny to titanic, by adjusting the size of the layers and cuts.
Simply divide your dough into three equal sections. Keep one section natural and dye one of the others yellow and one orange with food coloring. Press the white section into a pan lined with plastic film or waxed paper, press the orange layer over that, and top with a yellow layer. Refrigerate, then cut it into slices - like bacon - and cut those into triangles. Easy-peasy! You’ll have just the cutest little Halloween treats ever, and the only thing they’re likely to scare is your diet. Happy Halloween!
Candy Corn Sugar Cookies
NOTE: You can use this cookie dough recipe, your own favorite, or even a mix if you’re in a hurry. If using a mix, prepare it by instructions on the package and then skip to STEP THREE.
3/4 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg at room temperature
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Yellow and orange food coloring (Or make the orange by combing red and yellow)
STEP ONE: Beat butter with mixer until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Then add sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg and beat 2 more minutes.
STEP TWO: Whisk together flour and baking powder in a separate bowl, then mix half into the butter mixture. Mix in the other half, and if it’s too sticky to handle add 1 tablespoon flour at a time until it's smooth and easy to handle.
STEP THREE: Separate your sugar cookie dough into 3 equal parts, leaving the first natural. Using food coloring, make one of the other portions yellow and the other orange.
STEP FOUR: Line a loaf pan with plastic wrap and press the natural dough down firmly to cover the bottom of the pan. Next press the orange layer over the natural layer. Finally, press the yellow layer on top, cover, and chill in fridge no less than an hour – up to 2 days.
STEP FIVE: Preheat oven to 350. Lift firm dough from pan by the plastic wrap and place on cutting board. Cut in ¼ inch slices. Cut each slice into triangles. Place on parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 5-7 minutes. (Optional: As you remove them from the oven, lightly sprinkle with granulated sugar.) Enjoy!
Spooky Spider Cheese Ball
8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 teaspoons cayenne pepper sauce
2 green onions with tops, thinly sliced
1 cup (or more) black sesame seeds to cover cheese ball
1 jumbo pimento stuffed green olive
1 large green bell pepper, halved the long way, seeds and pulp removed
Mix together cheeses, pepper sauce and green onions and form into a ball. Freeze for about an hour and a half, until firm, but not solid. Place sesame seeds on a plate and roll cheese ball in seeds, pressing down to make sure seeds adhere to cheese ball. Place on a serving plate. Cut olive in half across diameter. Make dents with the tips of your finger for where the eyes should go. Stick the eyes into dents in cheese ball with toothpicks. Cut bell pepper into eight long slices, making sure the curved shape of the bell pepper is at top of each piece. Carefully insert rounded ends in top of ball (or hold them in with toothpicks) to form spider legs. Serve chilled with crackers, toasted baguette slices or pita crisps.
