Queenie Cooks: Empty Tomb (or Disappearing Marshmallow) Sweet Rolls

By Terry Harris
Easter is my favorite holiday, at least partly because that’s when my whole family tries to get together for a big picnic with everybody bringing favorites to share before we have the Big Easter Egg Hunt!
But today, I’m sharing what apparently is a favorite Easter recipe in many homes, though it was new to me. I made some of these Empty Tomb Rolls, or Resurrection Rolls, last week, and for only having five basic ingredients – sugar, cinnamon, butter, marshmallows, and golf ball size balls of dough (I used frozen Rhodes rolls, but shhhhh) these little jewels are pretty amazing!
The secret is that the marshmallow melts down to a caramel sauce inside the roll that is truly delicious and helps tell the Easter Story at the same time!
Honestly, whether you call them Empty Tomb Rolls or Resurrection Rolls or just Disappearing Marshmallow rolls, basically they have a marshmallow hidden inside a basic dinner roll and a whole lot of buttery, sugary goodness all baked together that will make your house smell heavenly!
What happens as they are cooked is that the cinnamon sugar, butter-dipped marshmallow inside what is basically a dinner roll melts as the dough bakes and leaves a sweet, caramel-like sauce inside the dough – and a hidden hole where the marshmallow was so when you open one it looks like the illustrations of “the empty tomb” that were so prevalent in Bible School classes about the meaning of Easter.
In other words, if you are religious, the empty tomb rolls can symbolize Christ not being found in the tomb after he was resurrected, but even if you aren’t you still get to eat a delicious, sweet cinnamon roll!
You can use Rhodes frozen rolls or crescent dough rolls or – if you’re feeling energetic, you can use your favorite homemade roll dough.
First you roll or press each little golf ball-size dough ball into a flat circle. Next, you roll a marshmallow in melted butter and then roll that into cinnamon sugar. The tricky part is placing that in the middle of your dough circle and pinching the edges together to make a bigger, stuffed ball.
I say it’s tricky because there’s one more step. You dip that ball in more butter and cinnamon sugar before putting it in a greased baking dish, and if you don’t seal it well, it’s going to pop open and – well, not work. Probably I should have used a muffin tin as about 3 of the dozen I made ended up being… well, not round.
Anyway, after that, you just let them rest in the pan for about 15 minutes, then bake in a 350F oven.
If you’re using these as part of an object lesson for little kids – especially if you let them help make these – you can explain that the roll represents the white clothing that wrapped Christ’s body, the oils they anointed him with are represented by the butter, and the cinnamon sugar is a reminder of the spices and herbs.
The surprise is, if you time it right, when you get to the part where the tomb is open three days later and found to be empty you can open the roll and the “tomb” roll is empty!
Anyway, whether you’re using the traditional Easter story or not, you can prep and refrigerate the rolls the night before and bake them the next day, because they really are best hot out of the oven. Just don’t forget to let them sit out on the counter a few minutes to reach room temperature before baking.
You’ll want to use “regular” size marshmallows for these to really work, and if you make your own scratch dough make up balls about the size of a golf ball.
And, as my Daddy always used to say, There you go! Now you have a new, fun, tasty treat that’s sure to make kids of any age smile. Happy Easter!
Empty Tomb Rolls
Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 12
12 Rhodes Rolls (or homemade dough or crescent roll dough)
12 Marshmallows (normal sized)
1/4 Cup Granulated Sugar (I nearly doubled this for mine)
1 Tablespoon Ground Cinnamon (did not double this)
1/4 Cup Melted Butter
First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F as you grease a 9x13-inch baking dish and mix the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Press or roll dough balls into a circle. Roll a marshmallow in the butter and then roll that in the cinnamon sugar and place on the dough. Pinch circle closed (tightly!) around marshmallow and dough in butter and cinnamon sugar. Place the finished cinnamon roll ball in the baking dish, and repeat until you've used all the dough. Let rest 15 minutes, then bake for 15 minutes or until golden. Serve immediately.
Enjoy!
