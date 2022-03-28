Queenie Cooks: Easiest Blackberry Cobbler

Recently, when I found some beautiful, plump, shiny blackberries on sale, I decided to whip up a batch of what I’m calling my Easiest Blackberry Cobbler. This recipe – which originally came about due to a lucky accident (sounds better than “mistake I made when in a hurry, doesn't it?) – is a real favorite, and I’m dedicating today’s column in honor of the beginning of spring to my Aunt Virginia.
Yes, local blackberries are still a few weeks from being ready, but doesn’t all this sunshine make you just want to make something special with fresh fruit? As for the dedication to Aunt Virginia, well, I’ll never forget the first time I had Blackberry Cobbler, because besides being delicious, it was part of a big adventure.
I was just a little girl when Aunt Virginia picked up my sister and me at our family farm in North Carolina and took us “All the way up to Virginia” to visit - for a week! I vividly recall how excited I was to get to spend time with my older and “Oh, so sophisticated” cousins – they were “almost” teenagers! When Aunt Virginia sent us outside to pick blackberries on our first day there, I thought that was the coolest thing EVER! My first taste of Blackberry Cobbler that she made with them that afternoon? Nirvana!
While this Easiest Blackberry Cobbler doesn’t taste exactly like I remember hers tasting - is anything ever quite the same as childhood adventures? - it is absolutely delicious, and the unusual (for a cobbler) texture was actually a lucky accident. Here’s what happened.
When I sampled the aforementioned wonderful, fresh blackberries, they tasted so good that it took all of my admittedly limited restraint not to eat the whole quart right on the spot. But I didn’t, both because these deserved special attention, and because in honor of Aunt Virginia, I wanted to see if I could make a cobbler “just like Aunt Virginia’s.”
As is often the case, I did not have a great deal of time, so I started searching for an “Easy” recipe. When I ran across an “Easiest” recipe with only six very basic ingredients, I was sold! So I took out my flour, sugar, butter, egg, and a lemon and got busy.
First I spread out the berries in my lightly sprayed 8x8 dish. I sprinkled them with lemon juice. I quickly whisked together the flour and sugar. I stirred the raw egg and poured that in with the dry ingredients. So far so good. That’s when I let my haste make me get ahead of myself, as the saying goes.
Instead of stirring the flour, sugar and egg together “until it was like meal” and then pouring the melted butter over the top, I dumped the melted butter in with the rest and started stirring everything together. And stirring. And STIRRING. And not only did the result look unlike any cornmeal I ever saw, but… well… it looked kind of like cookie dough.
I had no time to start over, so I picked that… stuff… up in my hands and proceeded to break it into little pieces and sprinkle – ok, plop - those pieces all over the berries. When I had it all over the top, I threw the pan into the oven, crossed my fingers, and hoped for the best.
Well, guess what. This stuff is so wonderful I’m convinced that both Aunt Virginia and whoever grew those wonderful berries would give it an A+.
No, it’s not the traditional piecrust-style topping, nor is it the soft, gooey consistency of the cherry or peach cobblers I usually prepare. Instead, with the topping made this way, what you get is a delightfully crunchy later dappled over the warm berries – sort of like very crunchy sugar cookies - that’s just about guaranteed to make your eyes roll back in your head! In fact, the only adjustment I plan to make in the future is to possibly reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe by about a third, because when I put the vanilla ice cream on top it was pretty sweet! On the other hand, I may just skip the ice cream next time as it’s wonderful without it! Feel free to try it either way. This one is so tasty I can’t wait to try it with other fruit as well - like fresh peaches, or maybe peaches and blackberries mixed together!
Anyway, below are directions for a “fairly normal” Easiest Blackberry Cobbler plus my Queeniefied Easier than Easiest variation and you can choose. Or make both! And while nothing ever may match up to childhood memories of Aunt Virginia’s Blackberry Cobbler, I guarantee that whichever of these methods you choose, you’ll have a sure winner! Enjoy!
Easiest (and/or Queeniefied) Blackberry Cobbler
4 cups fresh blackberries
Juice of half a large lemon
1 large egg
1 cup sugar
1 cup plain flour
6 tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat your oven to 375° and lightly grease an 8” square baking dish. Spread blackberries in the bottom in a single layer and squeeze the lemon juice over them.
OPTION #1 - For “regular” cobbler, stir together the flour and sugar in a medium bowl, and then stir in the egg until it’s the consistency of cornmeal, then spread over blackberries. Drizzle the melted butter over the topping.
QUEENIEFIED OPTION: Stir together flour, sugar, egg, and butter (being sure the butter is NOT hot enough to cook the egg) until all the dry ingredients are completely absorbed and you have what looks like a warm, soft cookie dough. Break into little pieces and spread around over the top of the berries.
Finally, for either option, bake until lightly browned and bubbly – about 35 minutes. Let it set up for about 10 minutes and then serve warm, plain or topped with whipped cream or ice cream.
NOTE: This is (maybe I should say “was” – it didn’t last long) also delicious cold. Option two is VERY crunchy, though, just so you know. But if you like crispy-crunchy cookies, be prepared to love this!
