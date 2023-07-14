Queenie Cooks: Cherry Decadence Brownies

By Terry Harris
Don’t you just love surprises? I certainly do, and especially when they mean cutting food preparation time in half AND increasing eating pleasure. Well today, just in time for summer fun, I’m sharing my Cherry Decadence Brownie recipe which is chock full of surprises.
I can’t think of anyone who doesn’t love the delicious, gooey, melt-in-your-mouth comfort-food vibe of a good brownie, and one surprise with this recipe is that the top layer is so close to being a cheesecake batter that I almost named them Cheesecake Brownies. But there’s more!
Each bite of these brownies reveals more of the cherries inside, and the added texture and sweet tartness truly does make them hard to beat. With the cheesecake-style topping swirled in and baked with the brownies you have showstoppers for any event, from outdoor fun with the kids to a posh soiree.
But for ease of preparation, the real stunner (and let’s keep this one to ourselves) is… *Looking both ways, then whispering*You start with a mix!
Don’t worry. You absolutely can make the brownie base by your own favorite homemade brownie recipe if you have time on your hands. But if time is an issue, go ahead and use the mix and don’t worry; when you’re done adding all the rest of the surprises, no one will ever know – or care – that you didn’t do every single bit from scratch.
First, get a good mix, preferably the chewy type. If you already have “regular” brownie mix, do NOT use the extra egg to make them more cake-like, because they won’t be as moist and chewy. Otherwise, just follow the directions on the box, stir in the chocolate chips, spread your batter in a 9x13 pan, and set aside.
Then mix up the cream cheese layer. Honestly, I never thought I’d add cream cheese to brownies, and I’m so glad I tried it! But here’s an important tip: don’t overbeat the eggs. I honestly think the top layer would have turned out exactly like a cheesecake, except I overbeat – and then slightly overcooked – the first batch.
Don’t misunderstand me; they were still delicious. But the next batch was even more moist and delicious with a little less egg-beating.
Anyway, once your cream cheese layer is ready, just plop spoonsful of it on top of the brownie batter, being careful to leave gaps in between because you don’t want it to be a solid layer. The trick is to easily (and gently) run a sharp knife over the top, going down into your chocolate brownie batter layers just deeply enough into the chocolate that you create a pretty, marbled-looking effect.
Once you have your marbling like you want it, just drop little spoonsful of your cherry pie filling all about atop the batter. This is one of those “do as I say not as I do” things as I confess that I plopped big pockets of cherries around the pan. For the next batch I only dropped one or two at a time so that the effect was more spread out.
Fortunately, even with the “cherry bombs” I managed to create both for the first batch, both were really tasty! And although I opted not to add nuts since there already was so much going on with these brownie treats, next time, I definitely will add pecans to the batter – or maybe top these with slivered almonds before baking? I just know that either would be delicious!
That’s pretty much it, except be sure to closely watch your cooking time. By all means do the toothpick test, but it’s ok still to have little bits clinging to the toothpick after you remove it from your “are they done yet?” test. Because if your toothpick comes out of the baking test completely clear, the end result might be a little bit dry. That also happened to me on the first batch, because I pulled out an old, favorite 9x13 pan that I haven’t used since I got a bunch of new ones, forgetting that dark pans cook baked goods hotter and faster – and can leave the result less moist.
Also, while I think we probably all love warm brownies, I have to confess that these taste even better when completely cooled. It seems to make the cream cheese layer taste even more like cheesecake.
One more bonus is that besides looking like something you spent hours preparing (hah!), they travel beautifully, making them perfect for picnics or potlucks or pretty much any gathering. And now you’re all ready to whip up one special, quick, and easy surprise-filled treat for any family or neighborhood or holiday get-together or… just because. Enjoy!
Queenie’s Cherry Decadence Brownies
1 box fudgy brownie mix
½ Cup vegetable oil*
2 eggs, lightly beaten*
¼ Cup water*
1 Cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Top Layer
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
5 Tablespoons butter, softened
1/3 Cup sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon almond extract
1 (21 ounce) can cherry pie filling
* Use the amount of oil, eggs, and water listed on your brownie mix box if measurement differs from this
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Prepare brownie mix by package directions, using oil, eggs, and water. Stir in chocolate chips. Spread batter in a 13x9-inch greased baking pan. Set aside.
Beat cream cheese and butter in large bowl until fluffy. Add sugar, beat into cream cheese, and butter mix. Finally, lightly beat in additional 2 eggs, flour, almond extract, and vanilla only until eggs are well incorporated.
Drop mixture over brownie batter in pan in small spoonfuls, then create a marble effect by cutting through and lightly swirling the two batters together with a knife.
Drop the cherry pie filling – one or two cherries at a time – over the top. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center (avoiding the cherry filling part) comes out nearly clean, then cool thoroughly. Enjoy!
