Queenie Cooks: Bodacious Bacon Bites

By Terry Harris
After last week’s atypical column with multiple ingredients and steps, this week I went in the opposite direction with a recipe for something different, delicious, and delightfully simple that… drum roll… takes only two ingredients! OK, actually there are four if you go strictly by the recipe, but I’ve made them with just the two and these things seriously are – well – bodacious!
True story. A few years ago, I got a request for putting together a menu for a simple country wedding reception. Sounds like a snap, right? I mean, I’ve planned and prepared food for tons of events of all kinds, have enough recipes to make at least a dozen cookbooks (which I keep threatening to do), so… easy-peasy, right?
EXCEPT – it was for the wedding of a dear nephew, so there was instant pressure – which I put on myself - to make everything “just right.” And when they requested a “simple” menu, they really MEANT simple. When we got together to talk about it, I kept hearing phrases like, “light h’ors d’ouvres, but nothing fancy,” and “fraternity party type food – nothing fancy,” and – the killer for me – “No nuts in ANYTHING (I like nuts in everything) and… nothing fancy.”
Sensing a pattern here? Everything I came up with was “too fancy.” Finally, in desperation, I reached way back into my memory banks for “REALLY simple food,” came up with what I pretty much considered a halftime snack, and kind of mumbled, “I guess I COULD put together some Bacon Bites…”
From the way their eyes lit up, you’d have thought I’d said a magic word. BACON! And I guess it actually is to lots of folks. I know I love it. So the star attraction for that wedding buffet table turned out to be a great, big platter of Bodacious Bacon Bites. Actually, SEVERAL trays of them.
Oh, I did come up with some other items for the menu as well, and even managed to sneak in a few “special” things, but the biggest hit on the table was platter after platter of basically pieces of bacon cooked around crackers! People just stood by the table and gobbled them down like popcorn!
True confession time: the first time I read a recipe for Bacon Bites, my reaction was, “Really??? That’s it?” Because pretty much all you do is take half a slice of bacon, wrap it around a buttery cracker (Some people like Ritz Crackers or Town House Crackers; I prefer Club Crackers), bake it on low heat until crispy, and serve!
There are a few little tips I learned by trial and error while preparing those tons of crunchy goodness, so let me save you from those.
First, do not wrap the bacon around the cracker too tightly, because if you do, when it shrinks as the bacon cooks you’ll have a mess.
Don’t use extra thick bacon, because the ends of your crackers will begin to scorch before your bacon is crispy-done.
Do cook them on a wire rack – like a cookie-cooling rack - over a pan so you can to catch everything that drips off the bacon because… well, grease! But surprisingly enough, these don’t taste greasy – they just taste GREAT.
If you want to “fancy them up” a little, you can sprinkle them with fresh-cracked pepper and/or Parmesan cheese halfway through baking. I included that in the directions. Frankly, I like them best just unadorned, but I’ve always been a bacon-a-holic. Which reminds me, I’ve only found one problem with these little things: they really are addictive. But in a very good way!
So the next time you’re bored with the same old thing for snacks – or want to really surprise guests at a party – whip out some bacon and crackers and – TA DA! Bodacious Bacon Bites!
And you know what? Now I don’t hesitate to serve Bacon Bites for any event! Oh, I might pull out some fancier crackers for a formal affair, but after the hit they were at that wedding – and everywhere else I’ve ever served them – I can honestly say they truly are THAT GOOD.
Enjoy!
Queenie’s Bodacious Bacon Bites
2 slices bacon, cut in half
24 buttery crackers (I like Club Crackers)
Fresh ground black pepper (optional)
Grated Parmesan Cheese (optional)
Preheat oven to 300 degrees f.
Wrap ½ slice bacon around each cracker, sprinkle with the pepper, then place bacon-wrapped cracker - cut side down – on a wire rack – like a cookie-cooling rack - above a foil-lined cookie or jelly roll pan with sides.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until bacon is crisp.
OR
Bake 15 minutes, then sprinkle a little of the grated Parmesan Cheese over each Bacon Bite. Then continue baking about 10 more minutes until crisp.
These are delicious served at room temperature – like popcorn – or warm. If you have any leftovers (unheard of, but possible, I suppose) store in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator.
