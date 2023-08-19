By Terry Harris
The next time you're in the mood for a fresh fruit salad - or dessert - this Simply Scrumptious Summer Salad is a sure winner. The light honey lemon basil dressing enhances the flavors of the fruits without overpowering then, and with year-round access to most any fresh produce now, you can serve this feast for the eyes - as well as the palate - any time. T
I first made this a few years back when a large ensemble cast I was directing opted to have a pot luck dinner one night before rehearsal. I had just scored some fresh, juicy local blueberries, and they were so good! Honestly, I love most any fruit but since this was for a special occasion, I didn’t want to just bring a plain bowl of fruit, no matter how delicious.
Obviously, some sort of dressing was called for, but I wanted something simple to enhance the fruit rather than overpowering it. And, in deference to a couple of cast members with diabetic concerns, I didn’t want to use refined sugar.
Well, the very first fruit salad recipe I found included only honey, fresh lemon juice, and fresh basil – three of my favorite things. How could that not be a winner? And my taste-tests – note plural - proved that it was! And I always love preparing something really simple to make. But I’m getting ahead of myself again. (Can you tell that I’m really excited about this recipe?)
So, I already had these gorgeous, juicy blueberries and the honey and some lemons, plus my basil growing out back was particularly lush that year. All that was left was to decide what other fruits I wanted. I honestly believe you could use any fruit you like, but I was determined to find something aromatic with varied textures and great color.
The first thing I saw in the produce section was a special on some beautiful, perfectly ripe, fragrant strawberries. Score! I wanted some nice, fresh peaches for the third ingredient, but the only ones they had were hard as brickbats and smelled like… well… cardboard. Finally, I located nectarines that “gave” exactly right when gently squeezed and when I held one up to my nose the aroma nearly made me swoon.
Now I had all my fruits and dressing ingredients lined up, but… I kept thinking that something was missing. That’s when I had a “Eureka!” moment. Feta Cheese! So, I grabbed a packet of that and headed home to whip up THE perfect fruit salad.
And do you know what? It very nearly was. I quickly washed all the fruit, then capped and quartered the strawberries and nectarines. And I have to say that all nestled in my biggest clear bowl, they were a feast for the eyes. The crowning touch was that the fresh-picked basil was so shiny and smelled so good!
Well, I chopped up some of the leaves and started juicing lemons. Now, the original recipe called for 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, one tablespoon of honey, and 3 basil leaves. Considering that I had just cut up enough fruit to feed the proverbial army, well… confession time. I honestly just put together roughly equal amounts of honey and lemon, dropped in some chopped basil leaves and taste-test adjusted the dressing until it was – as Goldilocks would say – just right!
Now came the only hard part. I knew that the salad would be best if dressed just before serving, and there were still three hours left until the dinner - and my brain might have been saying, “Have patience” but my mouth was drowning that voice out with “I want it NOW!” So, justifying a taste test with “Well, I certainly can’t serve a new dish to anyone untested” I spooned out some fruit, drizzled on a bit of the dressing, sprinkled it with a bit of feta cheese, and oh MY was that delicious! Of course, it MAY have taken three taste “tests” to be SURE that it was worthy of serving to my cast, but hey! That’s just being a caring person, right? And as I later watched everyone going back for seconds – and thirds – I knew that this simple fruit salad really WAS the winner I’d hoped for.
And that’s basically it! When you make this yourself, do feel free to use whatever fresh fruit You like. I can’t think of any kind that wouldn’t be good, and, frankly, this dressing would taste good on pine bark. Do by all means experiment a bit with the dressing ingredient proportions for yourself (though I don’t recommend pine bark for the taste test) and have fun with it! When I want to serve this as a dessert as well as a salad, I up the honey proportion – which is how I’m writing it today in the recipe.
I certainly used extra basil leaves because – well, I love basil! If you aren’t a fan, or don’t have any handy, you could leave that out or maybe even try some other herbs. But I have to say that for a truly fresh, delightful, “This is Summer” taste treat, this is so special I think even Goldilocks would approve!
Enjoy!
Simply Scrumptious Summer Salad
2 - 3 Cups fresh strawberries
2 Cups fresh blueberries
2 Cups fresh nectarine pieces (about 3 large nectarines)
1 Cup crumbled feta cheese
Honey Lemon Dressing:
Juice of 1 lemon*
1 tablespoon honey*
3 basil leaves, finely chopped*
* For proportions, only. When using this much fruit, you’ll need to at least double it, as you’ll want about ¾ Cup of the dressing.
Wash the fruit. Cap and quarter the strawberries. Cut the nectarines into pieces about the same size as the strawberry pieces. Place all three prepared fruits in a large serving bowl. In a separate, small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey, and chopped basil leaves. When ready to serve, lightly toss the fruit with the dressing and sprinkle each serving with feta cheese.
