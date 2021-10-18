Queenie Cooks – 1, 2, 3 Broccoli Parmesan

By Terry Harris
With the weather finally cooling off, back-to-school time upon us, and upcoming holiday meals looming, this is a perfect time for a quick, easy, and absolutely delicious dish that's just a tiny bit different. So this week, Queenie made one up for you!
Actually, this week’s recipe has a long and glorious history. Well, at least in Queenie World it does. Years ago, when I was not an enthusiastic fan of broccoli, a lady whom I admired greatly shared her Broccoli Parmesan recipe with me. Immediately, I was hooked.
After she taught me to make it, about once a week I would go to the store, pick up two big bunches of broccoli, and then spend hours carefully preparing those long, tough stalks so that her Broccoli Parmesan would smell, look, and taste just right.
But tasty as it was, I eventually stopped making it very often because it just took too long to wash, split, trim, parboil, and line up all that broccoli. Plus, let’s face it – who really wanted to eat all those stalks anyway?
Fast forward to more years later than I care to divulge, when I remembered that I had a beautiful little package of fresh, pre-washed, trimmed, split, ready-to go broccoli in the fridge and was inspired to try Gardia’s Broccoli Parmesan again – the easy way! And guess what! It’s just as good as I remembered – and a whole lot easier to make.
First, let’s get this out of the way: yes, this is one of “those soup-cooking dishes,” as one persnickety friend refers to quick and easy and quick and tasty (and did I say quick?) recipes made by substituting DOCTORED “Cream of” soups for scratch-made sauces. But sometimes you just need something delicious, easy, and quick. And with the weather cooling off, kids going back to school and fall events and holidays coming up, I think that time might be now!
I call this 1-2-3 Broccoli Parmesan because this dish is in three parts – the Broccoli layer, the rice layer, and a layer of delicious sauce that starts with one of those good, canned “cream of” soups, and I promise I have never yet made this for anyone who did not love it – even if they thought they didn’t like broccoli. And with a few shortcuts I have discovered over the years, you can have it hot on the table in practically no time at all.
First, because I always served this over rice, I decided just to bake the rice in the dish as the first layer. Instead of that long-cooking, heaven-forbid-you-should-lift-the-lid-before-it-was-done rice I used to make, I am happy to confess that unless I am going for a special wild rice dish, I generally just buy boxes of no-fail boilable packets of brown (not minute) rice. I cooked that up and put it the baking dish.
For layer two, I took a twelve ounce package (about five cups) of fresh broccoli florets, parboiled them for about 3 minutes, drained them, and put them atop the rice – gently leveled (but not smushed - a scientific term, right?) for a uniform surface.
Layer three is where the magic happens. I quickly sautéed the onion slices in just a little butter until translucent, stirred in milk, cream of chicken soup, and shaker-type finely grated parmesan cheese like you get in the canned food aisle. When that was nice and bubbly hot, I poured it over the other two layers, sprinkled on some Panko Breadcrumbs, and stuck the dish in a preheated 375 degree oven for about 20 - 25 minutes, or until bubbly. Then I flipped the oven to Broil just long enough to lightly brown the top and that was it!
You can always make just the broccoli and sauce layers baked together and serve the rice on the side if you want something a little more elegant looking to serve with your favorite meat. You can even “go really fancy” and make this all from scratch with big stalks of broccoli stacked up in your favorite chafing dish for a party. I have done that. – with or without the rice.
I have also substituted cream of mushroom soup or cream of celery soup in place of the cream of chicken – which is handy if you are feeding vegetarians. And you can combine any of the three soups when making a big, double batch for a large meal or potluck.
You could bake it with boneless, skinless chicken breasts inside/underneath the sauce as long as you make sure to check the inside temperature to reach the right doneness for chicken. Or, for that matter, you could chop up some leftover broiled chicken and bake that inside for a complete one-dish meal.
Or just make it as directed here, with or without the rice, as a perfect side dish for anything from grilled steaks to broiled pork chops to fried chicken.
In any case, this crowd-pleaser is just about the most versatile dish imaginable. And if you’re in a hurry or just don’t feel like spending a whole lot of time in the kitchen, you’re going to love the short cuts. I promise, it really is delicious.
Go ahead! Try it! They’ll like it. Enjoy!
Queenie’s 1,2,3, Broccoli Parmesan
1 (4 ½ oz) packet boil & serve rice. (Or 2 Cups any cooked rice)
12 oz bag (about 5 Cups) fresh broccoli florets
1 small onion, thinly sliced
1 can Cream of Chicken (or Mushroom, or Celery) Soup
1 ½ Cups whole milk
1 Cup grated Parmesan Cheese (the finely grated, cannister kind)
¼ Cup Panko Breadcrumbs (optional)
1 – Prepare rice per package directions.
2 – While rice boils, parboil broccoli for 3 minutes
3 – Sauté onions in butter until just translucent. Stir in milk, soup, and parmesan cheese until you have a thick, bubbly sauce.
Place drained rice in a 9x13 baking dish prepared with cooking spray. Layer drained broccoli over rice. Top with sauce mixture, sprinkle on Panko crumbs and bake 20-25 minutes or until bubbly all over. If desired, turn on broiler and brown for two minutes. Serve hot.
