Jerry D. Rice

Boykins – Jerry Douglas Rice, 78, passed away February 17, 2022 in Southampton Memorial Hospital. Born in Halifax County, VA, he was the son of the late James Edward Rice and Lucille Jones Rice. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Susan Rice Coburn.
Jerry was a retired truck driver with Davis Logging of Virginia and a farmer. He was a member of the Boykins Town Council, a former member of Boykins Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of Boykins United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
He was a member of the Boykins Eat & Meet Group and a big time fisherman. Jerry liked to cook and wash dishes and loved to take care of his yard. Most of all he loved his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Joan Partridge Rice; his son, Douglas E. Rice (Allison); his brother, James R. Rice (Elsie); a sister, Judy R. Thompson (Bill); six grandchildren, Desty M. Heikens (Chad), Megan N. Coburn, Douglas “Bubba” Rice, Jr., Ethan “Buddy” Rice , Faith N. Pierce, and Angel L. Pierce,; a great granddaughter, Khloe E. Wrenn; a sister-in-law, Jean P. Drewry; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Monday, February 21, 2022 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Jordan and Rev. Michael Baugham officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Boykins United Methodist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 246, Boykins, VA 23827 or CHKD.