By Terry Harris
The Jessica Ann Moore Community center is in the final planning stage of their Sixth Annual Summer Youth Workshop, and according to Dr. Phyllis Tolliver, this year’s event promises to be extra special.
“This year we’re incorporating a soccer camp and a game!” the obviously excited Dr. Tolliver exclaimed.
“I’ve been coaching soccer in Surry,” she continued. “We had a team this year and I’m really happy with the children because it’s not a sport we have here in Sussex. It’s a game that’s very well played in other countries – they’re big on soccer – and it gives the kids – all the kids - a terrific opportunity, because not everybody is big enough for football or tall enough for basketball, but you can be any size and play soccer!”
“In fact,” she continued, “soccer is the number one sport in the world. Dennis Rodman’s daughter is a soccer star. The highest paid athlete in the world is a soccer player!”
Tolliver had the statistics to back up the claims, as a listing of the top ten most popular sports worldwide ranks soccer’s 3.5 billion followers as putting them well in the lead. Basketball only comes in third place with 2.2 billion followers, and American Football ranks a distant number 10 with only 430 million followers. Further, Trinity Rodman is touted as a star on the USA Women’s Soccer team which is in competition for their third World Cup, and the highest paid athlete in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, made over $130,000,000 playing soccer over the last 12 months alone.
“We had soccer for our spring camp here,” she added, “and everybody loved it. It’s a coed camp, and a lot of the kids from the spring signed up to participate on our soccer team in Surry. On our team, you don’t have to worry if you’re too big or not big enough or tall enough. Your size does not dictate whether or not you get to play.”
So, we’re really excited about this addition to our summer camp and our list of positive things for kids to do here.
“It’s a lot cheaper for kids to play too,” she added, “because you don’t have to have a lot of pricey equipment like other sports. Plus, to me soccer is a little safer for kids to play. I just think it’s good to expose kids to other sports and let them know there are other options and opportunities out there for them. It’s a win-win.”
Tolliver listed a few of the many other activities also to be included in the three-day youth workshop.
“There are so many things!” she said. “The three-day workshop also will include a career fair to expose kids even at an early age to what a wide range of opportunities are out there. There will be arts and crafts, Homebase Credit union will talk about budgeting and finances, and Rowanty Technical Center will talk about different classes available for trades like plumbing, auto mechanics, beauty, and barbershop – for kids who do not plan to go to college. We’ll have a Toys for Tots signup, and just a whole bunch of other outdoor and indoor activities – something for all our youth – and it’s all free.”
The Summer Youth Workshop will run Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, August 1 – 3, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Jessica A. Moore Community Center, 408 School Street, Waverly, VA.
The workshop/camp is free and open to the public, with on-site registration available for kids aged 6 – 17. Lunch and snacks will be provided, and there will be a soccer game and a school supplies giveaway on Thursday. For further information contact Dr. Phyllis Tolliver at 267-226-8644.
