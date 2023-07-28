By Terry Harris
Visitors driving through Waverly, VA, on Highway 40 might wonder about the “Carpenter Museum” sign on the side of the road. For Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul, the sign is a constant reminder of a great deal of work ahead, as the museum was turned over to the town last year and now, she says she is feeling both excited and apprehensive about the next steps needed in the preservation of the museum’s rich history.
“We truly are excited that it has been turned over to the Town,” said Mayor McPhaul, “but I laughingly tell people that I feel like the dog that caught the car he had been chasing. Now what to do with it? It’s a big responsibility and we want to do everything we need to, to get it done right.”
How significant is the site? Miles B. Carpenter is described in the Encyclopedia of Virginia as “a prominent twentieth century folk artist,” and the colorful history of the development of Miles Burkholder Carpenter and his work to that prominence is the stuff of legends.
Carpenter was born in Pennsylvania in 1889, but from the age of three, when his family moved to a farm two miles outside of Waverly, until his death in 1985, he called Waverly home.
He began woodcarving in 1941 as a pastime while running his lumber and ice businesses, but had little time to spend on it until he closed his lumber mill. After retiring in 1955, the industrious Carpenter opened a roadside store offering ice, soda pop, and vegetables, and to draw customers from the highway he carved his signature watermelon trade sign. The huge 200-pound watermelon, which he displayed on a hand trolley, was acquired by the Abbey Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Center for its permanent collection in 1973.
In 1960 he began carving trade signs with subjects such as animals and human figures “often expressing the artist’s quirky reflections on Biblical subjects or on such current events as the war in Vietnam, the Watergate scandal, or the 1973 protest at Wounded Knee, South Dakota.”
After his wife's death in 1966, Carpenter devoted himself to carving sculptures which he displayed in the flatbed of his pickup truck - which he strategically parked next to his roadside stand.
He was one of the first of two unschooled artists to receive a grant from The National Endowment for The Arts and in 1982 he was received by President Reagan at the White House. That same year his autobiography, Cutting The Mustard, was published and distributed nationally.
Miles’ work has been acquired by many prestigious collections including the Smithsonian Institution, the Chase-Manhattan Bank Folk Art Collection and the Museum Of International Folk Art.
According to his wishes that upon his death his house and the attached property should “be used in such a manner that all peoples could enjoy it,” in1985 the six acres and buildings upon it were tendered to the Town of Waverly, which declined the offer. The Waverly Woman’s Club accepted the property and established The Miles B. Carpenter Museum in 1986.
In 1989 the Miles B. Carpenter House was registered as a Virginia Historic Landmark. The property was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department Of The Interior. Finally, in May of 2000, The Folk Art Society of America designated the Museum a national folk-art site.
Fast forward to November of last year when museum representatives turned it over to the town, and now Waverly is busily renovating the grounds while researching how best to make use of buildings on the property to eventually display Carpenter’s works and memorabilia.
“We expect it to be some time before the actual museum reopens as we are looking for museum curators in the Commonwealth that would help the Town catalog the contents of the museum and how to best display the carvings,” McPhaul explained.
However, thanks to a Tourism Grant made possible with the help of Sussex County Deputy Administrator David Conmy, they have been able to restore the stage located on the property which had been badly in need of repairs.
“The first event that will be held at the Museum property will be the Third Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday October 14 - a joint venture between the Town of Waverly and the Sussex Chamber of Commerce - with live music, food trucks, and beverages,” McPhaul revealed.
In the meantime, she says that there is much work that the town intends to do to shape this mostly undiscovered treasure into the jewel it deserves to be, representing the life and accomplishments of Miles Carpenter in the best possible way and serving as an inspiration for folk art lovers everywhere.
“We’re carefully fixing the garden and sprucing up the property now while researching how best to make The Miles Carpenter Museum a place worthy of the name,” she said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
