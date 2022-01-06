Westheimer Introduced

Thomas Westheimer was officially introduced to the Sussex County Board of Supervisors at their December meeting in the newly created position of Surry/Sussex Shared Building Official. Westheimer officially assumed the new position on January 3, 2022, per the recently announced partnership of the two counties to share the building inspections positions.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gerald Poindexter laid to rest with accolades
- Art show project winners decorate Christmas parade route
- Food Boxes delivered in Surry County
- Sussex and Dinwiddie Counties receive significant broadband boost
- Governor announces major transportation advances in VA
- Sussex Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement investigating Wednesday shooting death
- “Shop Surry! Be Local, Buy Local” Small Business Promotion Winner!
- Local man surprised by second Christmas miracle
- SCPS Superintendent addresses overnight situation
- Virginia State Veterinarian Approves Entry of Santa’s Reindeer into Virginia on December 24
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.