By Terry Harris
The Easter Bunny came early for Surry County Public School students and their families when the school board approved the recommendation by Superintendent Serbrenia Sims to convert April 7 from a synchronous learning day to what she is calling a “Mental Health and Wellness Day.”
“Everyone has been working so hard,” Dr. Sims explained, “and I felt like we all need and deserve a little encouragement as we approach the last part of this school year. We have gone so far without snow or other inclement weather days, so on April 7 our schools will be closed for students and staff so everybody can just have a little extra break.”
As spring break begins the following Monday, this effectively means that families will be able to begin celebrating or traveling earlier than expected, which is exactly what Dr. Sims said she had planned.
“I just want to encourage everyone – students and staff alike – to take Good Friday as a chance to go out and do something that they enjoy and make it a great Friday,” she said. “It’s important to recognize that health and wellness are just as important as day to day school activities, and hopefully this will be an enjoyable reminder of that for us all.”
