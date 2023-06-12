Waverly Veterans’ Banner Celebration kicks off summer

By Terry Harris
It was Standing Room only at Claremont Candle Company on May 24. That’s when more than 50 people attended the celebration of veterans whose heroic commitment to serving in the US Armed Forces was officially commemorated with colorful flags lining the streets of Waverly.
After the reception honoring the veterans, Mayor Angela McPhaul, who came up with the idea for the banners, said that she appreciated that Jenifer Helton, owner of Claremont Candle Company, “graciously allowed us to hold the event there for the second year in a row.”
Helton also served patriotic cupcakes and punch as Michael Redman, the saxophonist who plays at many events in Waverly, entertained the group performing 1940's music. Each family member or veteran present was given an opportunity to talk about their background and service.
The patriotic flags bearing the likeness of and information concerning veterans were ordered at cost, by families and friends of those who have served.
“When we began the project we had no idea how it would be received, so our first order was for only 18 flags,” McPhaul said. “Now there are so many banners that we have lined East and West Main Street and we also have flags along Bank Street!”
“We love displaying our Hometown Heroes between Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” McPhaul added, “and are thrilled that this project continues to get support from the community.”
