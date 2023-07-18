Waverly teen praised for poetry

By Terry Harris
Waverly teen Lucille Elliot was able to add a new accomplishment to her list of honors recently when she was selected as one of only five finalists in a competition to become the Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate. The then 17-year-old went on to become Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador to Sussex County, and last week as she was packing up to move to Richmond to begin her freshman year as an Arts major at VCU she reflected on what the title means to her and how she feels about this next step in her educational journey.
“We moved to Waverly when I was in the 8th Grade,” she began, “and I went to Tidewater Academy that year. Then I got into Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (ARGS) where I was really into visual arts – drawing, illustrating, and painting – until I really got into poetry.”
Her focus, at least at the beginning, will be visual arts, she related but she said that she now is fascinated with poetry thanks to Gail Giewont, one of her ARGS teachers. It was Giewont who encouraged her to enter the competition for Youth Poet Laureate, a prestigious program which puts her in the same group as the likes of Amanda Gorman, the young woman who performed poetry at President Biden's inauguration a few years ago.
Elliott said that she was very honored to represent Waverly in the competition, then explained how her interest has progressed from visual arts to writing to, now, writing poetry almost exclusively.
“I started writing poetry about a year ago when I took a creative writing class,” she explained, “and now all I write is poetry and I really, really love it. Sometimes when you’re writing you start with things you didn’t know you had felt and then you have this ‘I get it now’ moment. With me, that’s been a lot about how now I understand about my mom and my family.”
One poignant excerpt from a poem she wrote illustrates the feelings she shared about her mother.
mother muse
perhaps poetry is one last gift from mother
to me. perhaps all my art
is her autobiography, her ghost
whispering to me what needs to be written.
perhaps it is mother taking my hand
again and again, telling me her story
in fragmented sentences, cut-up consonants.
a woman begging not to be forgotten.
“Actually, a lot of my poetry is about my mom,” she related. “She passed away in 2015. That’s what a lot of my poetry is about.”
Referring to her father, Patrick Elliott, she added, “It’s been just us since.”
His pride in her accomplishments was evident as he described how her independence and quest for knowledge had her reading young adult novels at the age of four.
“And she’s won multiple gold key and silver key awards, several ribbons in the state fair, and she does a lot of stuff for local charities,” he explained. “She even testified before the Virginia State Senate once. I’m proud she has learned all the things I wish I had learned – stuff it took me 30 years to learn – all the stuff we should be teaching our kids to do. I’m really proud of her – I still can’t believe she’s mine.”
As for her eminent departure for Richmond, he said, “She’s ready. I’m excited and sad at the same time. I’ve been a single father since she was 11 months old, and she’s all I have, so I’m going to miss her. But she’s ready. She’s excited. One of the best things she has ever said to me was, “I love you and I don’t want to leave, but I can’t wait to go.”
After all the things she accomplished during her four years at ARGS - German Club VP, Art Club President, participation in Model United Nations, Cross Country Girls' Team Captain, National Honor Society, National Arts Honor Society, National German Honor Society – her focus going forward, she said, is simple.
“Figuring out what I’m going into because not really sure,” she explained. “There are several degrees I’m interested in. And I am so excited I’m starting this Sunday in the summer scholars’ program where I can take accelerated courses and live on campus. I genuinely like academics - learning. I’m a self-proclaimed nerd!”
She also declared herself a city girl at heart and said that although she’s a little nervous about it, she particularly looks forward to taking advantage of the opportunities in Richmond like open mike nights for poetry reading.
Perhaps the most telling example of the positive outlook of this remarkable young woman is one single, nearly hidden line in the signature portion of her emails. Down at the end of the boilerplate signature portion of her emails with the identifying information like name, title, company, address, phone number, etc. – in other words, the part that hardly anyone reads – hers says, in parenthesis, “(If you're reading this part, have a great day!)”
