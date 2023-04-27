Waverly set for a busy week

By Terry Harris
The Easter bunny may have retired for the year, but according to Mayor Angela McPhaul, things are still hopping in Waverly with three major upcoming events scheduled within a week.
Beginning with their annual 5K race scheduled for April 29, McPhaul revealed, “We already have a record number of people signing up this year, and we always have people who sign up the morning of the event, so it looks like it’s going to be a great one”
Expressing her delight at how the family-friendly community-wide event continues to grow, she explained that this year the town has partnered with the James House, and has three major sponsors – Schultz Lawnscapes, Baxter Brothers, and Virginia American Water.
The town also will be continuing the tradition of offering complimentary ham biscuits and an option of sparkling water or mimosas for participants after the race, and McPhaul said that with the number of people registering she hopes also to have enough t-shirts available for all who register, but “it’s a good idea to get there early in case participant numbers continue to climb.
“It’s a good idea to get there early, anyway,” she added. “Especially for anyone planning to register day-of. The race time is 9 a.m., so anyone not pre-registering definitely will want to be there not later than 8:30.”
Entry forms are available at Town Hall, 119 Baker Street.
“This event is doubly exciting,” she said, “because it’s almost like a grand opening for the park. Now we have the bathrooms finished and open, plus we have great accommodations for people who want to use the park for grilling. Now folks can just bring your bag of charcoal and whatever you plan to cook to the park and have fun. This really is the first event with everything in full swing.”
Five days later, on May 4, the Town of Waverly has partnered with Waverly United Methodist Church for the National Day of Prayer beginning at noon at Allen Gibson Memorial Park, in the 200 block of bank Street. Pastor Steve Snodgrass will be leading the event, and the town will furnish refreshments for all who wish to attend.
Finally, on May 5 the popular Feature Attraction Band is returning for the co-sponsored Sussex Chamber and Town of Waverly Cinco de mayo celebration, and there will be fun and food galore, McPhaul promised.
“But we’ll have several great food options like Tino’s Lafite Mexican, Pran World’s Tacos, and QDaddy’s BBQ and probably more all having great things to eat available for purchase, as well as soft drinks, a beer truck, and some great options from Hampton Roads Winery.”
“We just want everybody to bring a chair – but no outside food or drinks, please – and just come enjoy a mellow outside festival evening with friends and neighbors,” she said, “All chamber members have the opportunity to set up a free booth, plus we’ll have a bouncy house set up for kids. People always enjoy this one, because it’s a family-friendly event with dancing and old-fashioned fun.
The Cinco de mayo celebration will be from 5 – 9 p.m. in Downton Waverly with plenty of free parking.
