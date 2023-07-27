By Terry Harris
The Waverly Ruritan Club recently hosted a car show to help raise funds to support their youth baseball program at Wayne Harrell Memorial Field. In addition to over 50 cars ranging from the 1920s to the present, a pinup contest of area women dressed in 1950s and 1960s style was hosted by Tara Norris as part of the fun for the day.
According to Norris, the ladies were judged on attire, hair & makeup, stage presence and confidence, and the pinup girls earned over $700 selling 50/50 raffles for the Ruritan club.
Twelve women signed up from Waverly, Wakefield, and surrounding areas to compete for prizes donated by local woman- owned businesses including Claremont Candle Company, Grace & Lea, and The Teal Ribbon Gift.
The winner of both Queen of the Car Show and the Pinup People’s Choice was Dora Jennings, of Wakefield.
The cars were judged by entrants in the car show for People’s Choice awards, with winners as follows:
1st Place - Jerry Milolner - 1969Mustang, 2nd place Kenny Howell – 1960 Corvette in the Original up to 1969 Class
1st Place Justin Cochrane -1940 Ford Coupe, 2nd Place Ronnie Goodrich -1934 Plymouth Coupe in Modified up to 1969
1st Place Robbie Smith -1970 Mustang, 2nd Place Diane Howell- 1972 Corvette in Original 1970 and up
1st Place Travis Johnson -1988Chevy S10, 2nd Place Tom Cahoon -1994 Ford Ranger in Modified 1970 and up
1st Place William Harley - 2016H D Badger, 2nd Place Frank Carter – 1998 H D Super Glide in Motorcycle other
Best in Show - All Classes - Top Prize - Jerry Tatum – 1962 Rolls Royce
Ruritan Kenneth Bell described the dual event as “a great time of fun and fellowship for car owners, spectators, and club members.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.