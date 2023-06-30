Waverly Mayor turning VRLI invitation into another improvement for town

By Terry Harris
When Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul learned that she had been nominated for consideration to be part of the 2023 Cohort of the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute (VRLI), she said, her first reaction was surprise.
Last week, just before leaving for Tappahannock for the second VRLI session, she explained how that surprise has turned to awe as she has become more involved.
“When they invited me to interview for the VRLI, I quickly learned that it was a long shot as people from all over the state were under consideration,” she said. “Imagine my surprise when I found out that the committee had selected me!”
In all, fewer than 30 local leaders from Virginia were chosen to attend the four, 3-day sessions planned for 2023 by the Virginia Rural Center, which runs the sessions set up for this year in Danville, Tappahannock, Staunton and St. Paul, Virginia.
“We work through VCU,” McPhaul said, “and I’m honored that Dr. John Accordino, PhD professor in the Wilder School’s Urban and Regional Studies and Planning at VCU, thought enough of our town and our leadership that he would actually nominate me for the position.”
“When we got started,” she continued, “I learned that I was the only mayor invited. It turns out that it’s not generally elected officials who are included, but more of a mix of various community leaders.”
“I’ve met a lot of interesting people from all over the state,” she added. “And it’s pretty amazing as you sit there and you’re listening to all these people with the same challenges we have in our town. Some are well along the way, some are just beginning, and some are maybe halfway – as I believe we are – in moving their town into a better economic direction.”
One requirement of those chosen to participate is that they originate, plan, and complete a Community Impact Project which will improve their rural community over the course of the next year, and McPhaul said that she was really excited about hers.
“I plan to bring an educational water feature to the Waverly playground,” she explained. “I’ve already begun collaborating with Virginia American Water on a grant to add a water feature, and I wanted to do a splash park, but that was going to cost half a million dollars. So now we’re working toward something they suggested for a sensory plaza.”
“Basically, it’s an aquatic feature with rocks, plants, water – a family-friendly place for safe water play for kids that also involves a learning experience with their fun. They can bring buckets and play in the very shallow water and enjoy some learning play while cooling off!”
Obviously enthusiastic about the VRLI and its mission to “retain, attract and develop rural Virginians into innovative, responsible and civic-minded leaders,” McPhaul, who already has instituted and completed several significant community projects since becoming Mayor, said that she is really looking forward to learning and sharing what she has learned with others during her year in the VRLI.
“And after all,” she said, “VRLI, as they bill themselves, is not just a one-year leadership program, but ‘the beginning of a lifelong commitment to better serve rural Virginia.’ And isn’t that what it’s all about?”
