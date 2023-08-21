Waverly Man Honored

By Terry Harris
New York Life Financial Services Professional at New York Life, recently added another award to his wall of honors in Waverly, VA.
Hellyer was selected for the Forbes list of 2023 Top Financial Security Professionals for Virginia, and achieved that height, according to the Forbes website, by sales of $326M for New York Life.
Hellyer, who is also the President of the highly successful Sussex Chamber of Commerce, which is credited with achieving “a record increase in membership over the last few years, said of the recognition, “This year, I am truly honored to be selected as one of the best insurance professionals in the state. It validates many hours of hard work and the trust my clients have given me.”
