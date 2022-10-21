Waverly hosting big Oktoberfest Saturday

By Terry Harris
From a fun-filled afternoon with free hayrides to a special activity area for kids to an evening of live music by nine-piece show band Soul Unlimited and saxophonist Michael Redman, the Town of Waverly and co-sponsor Sussex Chamber of Commerce are going all out for Waverly’s first ever Oktoberfest this Saturday.
“We’re really excited to sponsor a children’s event at the Waverly Playground to kick this off,” said Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul whose idea spurred the development of the Oktoberfest. “Everyone loved the free community events we had last fall and this spring, and it was so much fun to see people of all ages and from all over the community enjoying time together getting to know their neighbors. So we decided to put together this Oktoberfest on a Saturday to make it easier for everyone to come out and join in the fun.”
Beginning at 3:00 p.m., there will be pony rides, pumpkin picking, a Bouncy House, arts and crafts, food and beverages, beginning and ending with free hayrides for all, as McPhaul explained.
“To make enjoying the entire event even more fun – and simpler to navigate,” she said, “everyone is invited to park at 119 Bank Street and take a free hayride to the park courtesy of Schutz Lawnscapes. Then they can head back downtown on a second ride afterward in time to enjoy the evening of music and fun with friends.”
Jesse Hellyer, President of event co-sponsor Sussex Chamber of Commerce, said, “The Chamber is continuing trying to bring the community together to move forward, and we see this as a good opportunity to do that in a fun atmosphere.”
To that end, for the second part of the Oktoberfest event the Chamber will be providing live music at Main Street and Maifeld Avenue beginning with Saxophonist Michael Redman at 5:00 and transitioning at 6:00 into three hours of live music by Soul Unlimited, a popular 9 piece show band.
“Plus we’ll have all kinds of food available for purchase so people can plan to just eat dinner while they’re out with a number of great options,” Hellyer reported. “There will be food from QDaddy’s, Virginia Diner, Pop’s Kettle Korn, Pino’s #2 will have pizza by the slice, and Pran World will be serving tacos, hot dogs, and pepper poppers. Hampton Roads Winery, Dancing Kilt Brewery, and Pretty Ugly Distribution will be there, plus our new Mexican restaurant, LA Reina Mexican Grill will be open with great food and a full bar.”
“It looks like the weather will be gorgeous Saturday,” McPhaul added, “so we really hope to see a lot of kids from the area come out early and everyone enjoying the music later as we continue to work with the Chamber to bring more and more fun, inclusive, events to our town.”
Admission to the Waverly Oktoberfest is free. No coolers will be allowed, but food and beverages will be available for purchase.
