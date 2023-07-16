Waverly Farmers’ Market gearing up for July 18

By Terry Harris
The third Tuesday of each month the Waverly Branch of the Blackwater Regional Library, better known as The Wavery Library, hosts a Farmers’ Market on their campus. According to Branch Manager Laurie Latham, local folks can look forward to the usual fun – and food – from 5 – 7 p.m. at the July 18 event.
“We’re expecting some new vendors this month,” she said, “and there should be plenty of jams, jellies, baked goods, eggs, pet products, we’re hoping to have fresh flowers and, of course we will have farm fresh produce!”
She said they also try to have some prepared food at the market but that scheduling for the July 18 market was not yet set so folks can call the library to learn specifics.
“We do these markets for the community,” she explained, “so we never charge vendors anything. They just come and sell their products and hopefully make a profit. Sometimes we have the prepared foods done by a non-profit as a fundraiser, and that works for everyone because then the people who come by for fresh vegetables can take advantage of the fundraising effort and they don’t have to go home and make dinner!”
“Of course, we have our book sale going on, so people can pop in and fill a bag with books for a dollar,” she continued. “And for the first time, this year we’re participating in a Smart Beginnings Coupon programs for eligible kids to use for $15 worth of free produce.”
I just love farmer’s markets myself, she added, “so this is one of my favorite programs that we do. I love it when people come out and enjoy all of this with us!”
The Waverly Library – and the Farmers’ Market – are at 125 Bank Street in Waverly. Regular library hours are Monday 9-5, Tuesday 1 – 7, Wednesday 12 – 7, Thursday 12-5, Friday 9-1, and Saturday 9-12. For information on the farmer’s markets, hours, or any other questions, call 804-834-2192.
