Waverly Cinco de Mayo a smash

By Terry Harris
At the 2023 Annual Spring Fling – Cinco de Mayo in Waverly, the weather was perfect and the ever-popular Feature Attraction Band kept things so lively that from the first note until the last there was hardly a moment when someone was not dancing!
In addition to live music there were informational vendors, food, drinks, and children’s activities galore. But everyone seemed to agree that the best part of the Sussex Chamber of Commerce / Town of Waverly celebration was the way that the free, family-friendly event brought together people of all ages, sizes, and ethnicities to enjoy just being with old friends and making new ones in a safe, friendly environment.
“It takes a lot of folks working pretty hard to pull events like this off,” said Chamber President Jesse Hellyer, “but when you look around and see folks just so happy being together outside like this, taking in the fresh air, laughing, having a great time – and with such a safe, real-community feel, it’s all worth it.”
“The crowd was great, and I never even heard a cross word,” added Mayor Angela McPhaul. “We’re already planning for next year!”
