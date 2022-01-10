Waverly Cemetery gets a facelift

The Town of Waverly recently spent a portion of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money on paving in the Town. The area addressed included the parking lot connecting to the Post Office parking lot, the parking lot next to Pino’s and the playground walking trail, the biggest project to date, according to Mayor Angela McPhaul, has been the paving of the cemetery.
“The cemetery roads were thinning crushed grave,” McPhaul explained, “And the Town’s Public Works Department was spending a tremendous amount of time spot repairing and rebuilding where the roads were worn. It was decided at the December 14 Town Council meeting to spend ARPA funds to pave the roads on both sides of the cemetery.”
The project was broken into three phases, of which two already or complete. The final phase, which consisted of paving on the older side of the cemetery, was set to begin on the 27th of December.
“The Town has formed a great relationship with Worden Paving out of Chester, Virginia,” McPhaul said. “We continue to be pleased with their work and are getting wonderful comments from citizens, who tend to visit the cemetery more often during the holidays. The next project at the cemetery will be landscaping in the newer sections, which will include adding crepe myrtles to give those newer streets at the cemetery a facelift.”
