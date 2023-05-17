Waverly 5K Triples in size

Participants and volunteers from two states gathered for this year’s springtime sun and fun community event
By Terry Harris
Saturday, April 29, dawned crisp, cool and dry – perfect weather for the 2023 Waverly 5th Annual 5 K Race, this year supporting the James House, dedicated to helping people affected by domestic violence.
“Natalie Sierra, Director of Advancement for the James House, was an outstanding partner with the Town of Waverly and worked hard to bring out their Board members and supporters,” said Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul.
On race day, first, Marvin Drew, III, an eighth grader from Waverly, played the Star Spangled Banner on the saxophone and Pastor Steve Snodgrass of Waverly United Methodist Church began the event with a prayer.
Then more than 150 walkers, runners and volunteers joined in the fun-run which raised $4500 for the James House.
WINNERS LIST:
1st Place – 5K
Female under 19 – Lillie Fravel 31:50
Female 20 – 49 - Megan Miller 26:15
Female 50 – over Elise Walton 26:42
1st Place – 5K
Male under 19 – James Overton 24:58
Male 20 – 49 - Corey Schultz 20:56
Male 50 – over Musa Gwanzura 16:56
1st Place – 1 mile
15 year old Musa Gwanzora, Jr. 8:27
Following the race, as participants and volunteers enjoyed their ham biscuits, drinks, and new t-shirts, Mayor Angela McPhaul - who originated the first running of this now-annual event and works throughout the year preparing for the sequels - commented on how it has more than tripled in size since the inaugural year.
“We’re just so thrilled with this huge turnout,” said McPhaul, “The youngest participant was 8 year-old Elijah Adekoya, and we had multiple runners in their 70’s!”
“People from Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Richmond, and even Roanoke Rapids, NC came to join our locals for this year’s event for fun and a good cause,” she continued. “And many people who walked the one mile said they were coming back next year to do the 5K.”
“The Town of Waverly Public Works really did an outstanding job getting the park ready for the event,” she enthused, “and, as always, Sheriff Giles had a great turnout from his department to keep the course safe.”
“It was a great day with a great crowd,” she added, “and I feel encouraged at the steady increase of the number of local folks who turn out and share the joy at these events. I truly believe it illustrates that the community is drawing together more as a whole – which always was the goal of these projects – and that we are hearing more and more determination from citizens to continue the progress of growing stronger and better together as one community. Isn’t that a great thing!”
Next year the increasingly popular event is already slated for Saturday April 27, 2024.
