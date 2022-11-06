Walk to End Domestic Violence held

By Terry Harris
The Sussex County Victim Witness Assistance Program held a “Domestic Violence Awareness Walk” on Wednesday October 26, 2022, beginning in front of the Historic Sussex County Courthouse. Led by Sussex County Victim/Witness Director Kelli Wyatt, the stated purpose was to create not only awareness of the problem, but also to provide information and resources available to the victims.
Domestic Violence Awareness was first launched in October of 1987 as a way to connect individuals and organizations working on domestic violence and to unify the millions affected. According to information provided from Wyatt’s office, on average, nearly twenty people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.
Members of the community and multiple agencies participating in the walk included the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, County Administration and Clerk’s Office. Also participating were local dignitaries including Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent L. Robertson, Sr., Sheriff Ernest Giles, Mayor Angela McPhaul, Delegate Otto Wachsmann, Sussex Chamber of Commerce President Jesse Hellyer, Nicholas Proffitt of the Attorney General’s Office, and Deputy Clerk Carolyn Matthews.
Wyatt shared that victims need reassurance that they are not alone and there are people that can help them, and indicated that information about domestic violence and services provided are readily available and urged the public to reach out for assistance if they are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is at the Sussex County Victim Witness Assistance Program by calling (434) 246-1085 or the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233.
