Wakefield Woman’s Club continues service tradition

Group invites new members to be a part of ongoing community service and support
By Terry Harris
The Wakefield Woman’s Club may be considerably smaller than when 48 local women formed the group in 2010 to meet the needs of the community, but according to club President Carol Fly they remain devoted to continuing the effort and always welcome new members who want to be a part of helping improve make life better for their neighbors.
“We had a wonderful year with informative programs and many opportunities to fulfill our Woman’s Club’s mission to serve our community by ‘small and simple acts of service’,” explained Fly shortly after they enjoyed a special trip to explore the history of Smith Fort Plantation in Surry and lunch at Just for Kicks Cupcakes.
As a 15 + year veteran of the group, she revealed that their actives cover a broad range of interests and meet a number of local needs.
“I think it’s a wonderful asset to community,” she said, adding that with proceeds from their annual calendar-sales fundraiser they assist the Wakefield Foundation, the Troxler Library, the Wakefield Fire Department, the Waverly and Ivor Rescue Squads, Wakefield Baseball, Boy Scout Troop 24, and House of Hope, in addition to awarding two scholarships each year to graduating seniors.
The group of about 12 active members also performs acts of service during their meetings like writing Christmas cards for nursing home residents, filling blessing bags for the Sussex County Sheriff’s office to distribute to the homeless, and writing encouraging messages on the pencils they donated in their back-to school supplies for local students.
“We feel like it’s important to provide some positive reinforcement along with the supplies,” she said. “So, we sat down in one meeting and hand-wrote messages the kids could read while using the pencils like, “You’re a good problem solver” and “You’re a peacemaker.”
Another important aspect of club membership, she explained, is fellowship.
“I really enjoy getting together with other community members,” she said, “because we are a diverse group - in ages, for example - and maybe we don’t always see each other in our regular social circles. I find the members very fascinating as we share activities.”
Some of the activities they shared over the past year include a Christmas potluck with a performance of the Wakefield UMC Handbell choir, placing flags on the gravesites of veterans in the Wakefield Cemetery for Memorial Day, and having programs at their meetings with guest speakers focusing on mental, physical, and spiritual health.
“Sometimes our meeting subjects are kind of controversial,” she added, “like when we had someone speak about solar farms. Sometimes we focus on personal health like when we learned chair yoga and had a nurse practitioner speak on heart healthiness. And the community is always invited to our programs and welcome to come join our club. “
“Today our club is smaller but very active in our community,” Fly said, “and our goals remain the same: to work together towards the civic, philanthropic, social, and cultural betterment of the community. The Wakefield Woman’s Club is actively seeking new members to join our organization, and we invite women in our community to consider supporting our club and our service to the community by joining us on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 pm at the Wakefield Baptist Church.
Quoting Mrs. Fay Savage, a charter member and former club president, Fly concluded, “From a beginning that seems so long ago, we have filled through the years a vital role in our town. May we be inspired to make this year in the club’s life a year of enthusiastic endeavors and of great accomplishments....and fill us with the will and desire to serve.”
The Wakefield Woman’s Club meets the first Tuesday of every month except June, July, August, and January. For more information on how to be a part of the group and their community activities, call 757-647-9196.
