Wakefield plans big Back to School Event

By Terry Harris
When Mars Hill AME Zion Church in Wakefield holds their big Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on August 20, newly appointed pastor Rev. Otis Grant says that he and the Church Community Event Committee will be very excited about hosting the special event.
One of the main functions of the event is to give away free backpacks filled with school supplies for students who turn out that day so that all will be fully prepared with the tools they will need to begin the new school year. But the church has much more planned for the entertainment and edification of local citizens of all ages.
Hot dogs, chips, and sodas will be provided for kids as well as a water slide and a bouncy house, plus there will be vendors on hand and a musical background to add to the festive feel. Another very important addition to the event will be the large number of participants who will be on hand to dispense information concerning many resources available in the community of which the public may not be aware.
According to information provided by the church, the list of representatives from community resources registered to be in Wakefield for the event and available to the citizens of Sussex County includes the Wakefield Fire Department, Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, SafeLink Telephone, Medicare Resource Center, Medicare Resource Center, a Voter Registration booth, the Sussex Lion’s Club, Crater Agency on Aging, Lions Club Hearing and Sight Screening, Blackwater Regional Library mobile, Comfort Keepers Home Care, Care Advantage Home Care, Inc., First class Home Health, Sussex Youth and Adult Recreation, Jessica Ann Moore Foundation, and Petersburg Health Department as well as Sussex Social Services and Sussex County Public Schools with the free school supplies.
Local community churches have been invited to participate and all are welcome for the event at 111 Williams Lane in Wakefield. Anyone interested in donation school supplies is asked to please bring them to the church on August 20 by 9:30 a.m. and the church does request that all who attend please wear a face mask.
For more Information, please call 757-899-2064 and leave a message there or at 757-758-0793.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.