Wakefield Market Days want you!

On May 7the Wakefield Foundation will host the next of their First Saturday Market Days, and all are welcome, according to Joan Drewry, President of the Foundation.
Running from the first Saturday of each month from now through October from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Drewry described the grounds of the Foundation campus at 100 Wilson Avenue in Wakefield as “the place to be for some nice, relaxing, community fun!”
“We’re really excited about it,” she added. “It’s a really nice opportunity for friends and neighbors to get together again, and we already know that for the May 7 one we’ll have eggs, crafts, antiques, jewelry, sausage biscuits, ham biscuits, hamburgers, hot dogs, coffee, and soft drinks! We still have spots open – only $10 a spot to come join in and display things for sale – and we’re hoping that this will continue to grow and offer even more produce and things like that.”
Drewry said that they are lining up all types of vendors “from local produce to crafters, flea markets, food vendors, yard sales, and so much more!”
“We welcome all types of vendors for these markets,” Drewry explained. “We just ask that vendors let us know the Wednesday before the Saturday of each event, and for only a $10 donation they can have a chance for some real fun – and profit – during our Market Days! We’ll be there on May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3 and August 1 – put that on your calendar - and of course for buyers abd browsers is free. We’re really looking for everyone to turn out and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine as we enjoy some of the unique things we have to offer in this area and just relax and have some good old neighborly fun!”
For more information or to secure your space to become a vendor call (757) 899-6005 or email wakefieldfoundation@hotmail.com). Vendors accepted until the Wednesday before the Market.
For updates on vendors check out www.facebook.com/wakefieldfoundation.
