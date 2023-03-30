Wakefield man dies following car chase

By Terry Harris
According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:17 a.m. on March 24, when a state trooper attempted to pull over a 2004 Honda Accord for a traffic violation the driver refused to stop and fled from the trooper down Route 460 at a high rate of speed.
The driver, 34 year old Javon Terrell Johnson, was driving erratically to flee from the trooper when he attempted to pass a motor vehicle on the right on the grassy shoulder. He subsequently lost control of the vehicle, struck a 2012 Peterbilt tractor trailer from behind, ran off the roadway and caught fire, the report states.
With the assistance of good Samaritans, the trooper was able to remove Johnson from the flames of the vehicle, but he had suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to Chippingham Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Johnson, of the 36000 block of Glydon Lane in Wakefield, Virginia, had outstanding warrants out for his arrest. VSP indicated that he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.