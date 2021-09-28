Wakefield Foundation Community Day returns

By Terry Harris
October 9 promises to be an important and exciting time for Wakefield as that is the day that the Wakefield Foundation will be bring back their ever-popular Community Day, following last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.
On that Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., the community will be bringing back hometown fun, explained Foundation President Joan Drewry, when asked to describe what people can expect this year.
“For our kick-off parade at 10 a.m., our Grand Marshals will be the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department,” said Drewry. “People call them about so many things, and they have to just drop everything and go. We just felt like that would be particularly appropriate this year to honor them in appreciation for all that they do for our community.”
“And of course, we will have our Famous Wakefield Brunswick Stew,” she continued. “People always look forward to that.”
Also on the menu, Drewry said, will be homemade ice cream and desserts, kettle corn, pork skins and Cracklings and various offerings from food trucks plus an unusually large group of volunteers will be bringing any number of things for sale or simple enjoyment among friends and neighbors.
There will be a special area for games for children from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. as well as the always popular Wakefield Kids’ Train rides and games area, an unusually large yard/crafts sale beginning at 8 a.m. with the Pigs and Pancakes Food Truck on hand for folks wanting an early start, and musical entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. with George Atkins & Friends followed by Street of Gold at 12:30 p.m. and some more surprise musical groups to follow.
“In the Gallery we will have a Memorial Show & Sale featuring the Artwork of the late, beloved Binford Harrell,” Drewry said. “And in the hallway of the Foundation there will be a display of Wakefield’s History in Pictures plus the Wakefield Historical Association will have their new book on sale titled “Wakefield ….Photos from the Past” available, and we know a lot of people will want a chance to pick up one of those – they will make great Christmas gifts - before they sell out.”
Drewry said that 90 percent of the events will be happening outside, which she feels is important both because that is how the event is generally done and for safety concerns. She added that she does hope that people will be masked for additional safety for all and said that she is closely following current health recommendations and if necessary, will close off inside events, but outside, open events will go on as scheduled.
Wakefield Community Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be located on the grounds of the Wakefield Foundation, 100 Wilson Ave, Wakefield, VA. For more information & updates call (757) 899-6005 or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wakefieldfoundation.
