By Terry Harris
On August 20, over 150 local students were given brand new bookbags and supplies during a special Back-to-School Bash at Mars Hill AME Zion Church in Wakefield, causing Event Coordinator Gloria Holloman to declare herself “very pleased and excited with the success” of the event.
Rev. Betty Clary opened the festivities with a prayer which was followed by a few words from Viola Brown, representing the Wakefield District Social Service Advisory Board. Bishop Lewis Allen spoke on all churches becoming a team in serving the community and God's people, and Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles addressed issues of safety in the community.
Then the real fun began as the kids enjoyed free food provided by Wakefield Market (IGA), bottles of water from Young Adult and Youth Recreation, and fun activities including checking out the Firetruck brought in by the Wakefield Fire Department and playing on giant inflatables set up for the occasion by A1 Inflatables.
To further aid in preparing local kids to start the new school year, volunteers from the Sussex, Windsor, Smithfield, and Suffolk Lions Clubs International were on hand to provide hearing and sight screening.
In a countywide collaborative effort, Holloman stated, the school supplies and backpacks were donated by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, Sussex County Social Services, the Medicare Resource Center, Sussex Improvement Association, Care Advantage Home Incorporation, Friendly Riders Motorcycle Club, Prince George Electric, the Blackwater Regional Library Van To Go, and the Jessica Ann Moore Foundation.
Hollowell also credited several Communities Churches involved with aiding in the success of the Back to School Bash including the First Baptist of Wakefield, Triumph in Victory Church, and Rehmuir Ministry of Dinwiddie – all three of which also donated supplies – as well as Wakefield Outreach, Oak Grove Baptist Church, and Pocahontas Temple Baptist Church.
“We just really appreciate everyone’s participation,” she said, “and would especially like to thank the parents for bringing the kids out to the event. Looking at the children having fun playing in the water, hanging out together, just made it a great day.”
