Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.