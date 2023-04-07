The Surry Prince George Sussex (SPGS) Chapter of the VSU Alumni Association, Inc. (VSUAA), will host the on Orange and Blue Trailblazers Honoree and Fundraising Function at Luther Porter Jackson Middle School at 3 p.m. on April 16 to honor area Teachers of the Year from 2019 to 2022.
According to chapter president Dr. Richard McKenzie, the function, which was cancelled due to COVID will resume this year, largely to honor Teachers of the Year for 2019 - 2022.
“The Teachers of the Year (and others to be honored) are from the Surry, Prince George and Sussex school divisions,” reported McKenzie. “Citizens who are graduates from VSU are chosen based on the services they have rendered to the counties.”
He also said that all retired teachers who respond to the request from the SPGS Chapter will also be honored, and that in addition to the awards presentation, the SPGS Chapter “usually raises money through donations before the function.”
“All net proceeds are used to award local scholarships and grant assistance, upon request, to students who have graduated from the high schools within the counties and are matriculating at VSU with at least a C average,” McKinley said. He stated that part of the net proceeds go to support athlectics, music and VSUAA programs at VSU as well as for the Reginald O.Harrison Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund established at VSU Foundation.
A dinner will be included for the price of the ticket, McKenzie said, as well as entertainment including music by DJ Stanley Holloman and a local praise dancing group.
Shardaé Holmes, a 2003 graduate of Surry County High School and a Life Member of VSUAA who was crowned the first Ms. VSU Alumni Queen at the VSU vs. Lincoln basketball game in February will serve as Mistress of Ceremony for the event. Mrs. Evelyn Ellis, a retired teacher who was honored by the SPGS Chapter for her services to Surry County Public Schools, will lead the procession of the Queen’s Court to begin the function.
Guest speaker or the event will be Dr. Michelle Belle, Assistant Professor and Program Director for the Master of Education Leadership Programs at VSU. They also will feature a vignette by playwright Dr. Lenneal J. Henderson.
McKenzie said that he is seeking support of all VSU alumni within the counties and the community in the form of purchasing tickets or to act as sponsors. Single tickets are $25 for adults and $15 tickets or elementary and middle school students. Varying degrees of multiple ticket and patron participation are available, and information on these as well as tickets can be obtained by calling or texting Dr. McKenzie at 804-426-9149. Tickets also can be purchased from any SPGS Chapter member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.