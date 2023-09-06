VSU Partners with Amazon, The World's Largest Online Retailer, To Offer Affordable Education

(From Staff Reports)
Virginia State University has announced that it has partnered with Amazon's Career Choice program, which allows employees to further their education and advance their careers. The program offers prepaid tuition and reimbursement for books and fees to hourly employees at Amazon who wish to pursue coursework at VSU. “With an Amazon fulfillment center less than 10 miles from campus, the decision to partner with them was easy so those employees can attend VSU and be a part of something greater,” said Rodney Hall, VSU Deputy Chief of Staff. “Our goal has always been to make quality education more accessible and affordable, and this accomplishes that goal.”
To become eligible for Amazon Career Choice, VSU underwent a rigorous selection process. VSU was accepted for its ability to fulfill Amazon's requirements of third-party partner educators, including helping employees complete their degree programs, assisting with job placement, and offering an education that leads to career success.
All VSU degree programs are eligible for this program.
“We're looking forward to Virginia State University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Director of Amazon Career Choice program. “We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether with us or elsewhere.”
More than 130,000 Amazon employees worldwide have participated in Career Choice at Universities nationwide. The company is investing $1.2 billion in the U.S. to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
