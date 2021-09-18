VSP recover stolen vehicle

~Virginia State Police seek person who stole, vandalized, abandoned vehicle in Wakefield~
By Terry Harris
On Sept. 8, 2021, Virginia State Police recovered a stolen vehicle in Wakefield, Virginia. They continue to seek information on the person or persons who stole, vandalized, and abandoned a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee in the Q-Daddy’s parking lot.
The vehicle, registered to Marquette Brown (male), had been reported stolen to the Prince George County Police Department on Sept. 7, 2021. When recovered, it had a shattered rear window and bullet holes in each side.
Anyone with information on how or when the vehicle was disposed of, or who has seen any suspicious activity on or shortly after Sept. 8 at the Wakefield Q-Daddy's parking lot, is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.