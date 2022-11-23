By Terry Harris
With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family.
Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
“Invasive insects and disease are a critical threat to our forests,” said Virginia State Forester Rob Farrell. “When you buy firewood near where you’ll burn it, you help protect Virginia’s forests while supporting local economies. Simple choices and a little planning can make a big difference in ensuring Virginians will have forests to enjoy for generations to come.”
Officials urge those who heat their homes with firewood to harvest it locally or purchase it from a reputable dealer in compliance with state and regional firewood regulations, because it is difficult to determine if firewood is infested. As the best option to keep Virginia’s forests and crops safe is to buy firewood where you plan to burn it, a general rule is to get firewood that’s at least local to the county where it will be used.
“Invasive insects and diseases can lurk both inside and on the surface of firewood, so transporting firewood can allow potentially destructive and non-native organisms to move hundreds of miles and start infestations in new places,” said Joseph Guthrie, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “When traveling from one location to another, never transport firewood to your destination unless it is heat-treated and certified.”
Campers are advised to procure firewood at their campsite and to leave any leftover firewood when you leave. Another safe option is packaged heat-treated (not kiln-dried) firewood, which will have a seal of certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture or a state agency. As long as it remains sealed, certified heat-treated firewood may be moved, but once the packaging has been opened it will attract insects and should not be moved.
Local firewood dealers across Virginia can be found at Firewoodscout.org. For information on invasive insects in Virginia, go to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website. For more information about protecting trees from tree-killing insects, visit https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.
