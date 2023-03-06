Vigorous opposition to potential new solar site introduced at Sussex BOS meeting

By Terry Harris
At last Thursday’s Sussex County Board of Supervisors meeting, citizens filled the seats in the courtroom, stood in back, and even listened from the hallway as a large group came to demonstrate their opposition to what is being referred to as Blackwater Solar, a utility-scale solar facility intended for the area just west of Wakefield in the vicinity of the Airfield 4H Center.
Due to the size of the No Sussex Solar group, Molly Dowless was given 13 minutes at the beginning of the Public Comments section to speak for the group, rather than the usual 2 minutes for individuals.
In an impassioned presentation, she said, “King George II deeded this farm to my ancestors in 1747, and for 276 years it has been in continuous ownership by my family. Now as its current owner, it’s important to me and to my family that we maintain it for future generations.”
She went on to say that “the solar company Clenera wants to install 5,000 acres of solar panels to generate 800 megawatts of electricity… on 8,950 acres in Sussex County west of Wakefield” which she described as “approximately 14 square miles” and added that the size of the footprint for the solar site would be comparable to a two mile wide swath covering the town of Waverly and extending to Wakefield.
She announced that she was not opposed to solar energy, but rather intended “to clearly illustrate that this solar facility is a bad fit for this location” – a statement repeated several times throughout the presentation.
Dowless described the area around the Airfield 4H Center which would be adjacent to the site as “one of the most beautiful and ecologically important parts of Sussex County, and added that it also would “border the Big Woods Wildlife Management Area and the Big Woods State Forest” … “that our state has deemed so ecologically important that they have been set aside and intensely managed.” She included quotes from Brian van Eerden, director of the Virginia Pinelands Program, with the Nature Conservancy, concerning the significance of the site and warning that “Converting 5,000 acres of forest into solar panels south of the Big Woods could result in significant and lasting impacts to the area’s plant and animal life… including several rare species.”
She cited concerns – and math – estimating that at least “one million trees” would be swiftly removed from the local environment” to be replaced by 25 million solar panels.”
She enumerated concerns about what could happen “when the life cycle of this facility is complete,” adding, “A research paper prepared by the Essex County Conservation Alliance notes, “When farmland is stripped of its topsoil, regularly treated with herbicides to control plant growth, compacted, and shielded from rain and sunlight by solar panels, the soil beneath the panels can become dead dirt that has been so depleted of organic matter that it is unsuited to crop production.”
After repeating the catch phrase, “This solar facility is a bad fit for this location,” she brought up the danger to the progress of a program promoting the saving of the already federally endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker in the bordering wooded area.
Lastly, she revealed, “I have been offered between $1.5 and 2.5 million dollars over the course of the project’s life if I lease part of my farm to Clenera,” and said that that caused her to do extensive research.
“Here is what I found,” she said. “Placing the solar facility in the Airfield area would ultimately result in 7 or 8 jobs at the most; the revenue seen by the county is uncertain and would include a one-time siting fee and some annual taxes that haven’t been determined. The electricity would be sold elsewhere through the grid. The beauty of this area of Sussex County would be forever marred, and the potential for significant damage to plant life, animal life and watershed is real. While the money is appealing, I cannot in good conscience participate in this. I have turned down the money because This solar facility is a bad fit for this location.
She then asked “those in this room who are opposed to the Blackwater Solar site” to “please stand.”
Nearly everyone in the room quietly did so.
Finally she concluded, “Members of the Board of Supervisors, I respectfully ask you to vote “NO” to the Blackwater Solar project should the application be filed. This facility is not in keeping with the county’s comprehensive plan, and This solar facility is a bad fit for this location. Like others in this room, I turned down the money. You should, too.”
As several other speakers followed Dowless, Chairman Wayne Jones offered assurances that the board was listening carefully and hearing their concerns. He also implored citizens to get in the habit of approaching their representatives directly as well as sending advance emails to voice their concerns prior to bringing their remarks to the board so that they could be aware of the concerns and prepared to respond.
Vice Chair Susan Seward pointed out that compared to other counties in the area, the two approved solar projects in Sussex County compare favorably from a standpoint of close attention to restrictive policies to other nearby counties such as Greensville with 5, Isle of Wight with 6, Prince George with 5, Halifax with 18 approved or under construction and Pittsylvania with 16 approved under construction.
She remarked that she felt that there recently had been borderline personal attacks directed at board members due to misunderstanding of the board’s ability – or inability – to control or restrict the introduction of potential solar facilities, and suggested that concerns should be directed toward state legislators.
When asked to further explain her remarks after the meeting, Seward provided at statement which read, in part, “While our residents may take issue with me and the Sussex Board of Supervisors, they must understand that solar deployment in Virginia is not entirely in our control and there have been efforts to remove that control completely.”
“We have done an excellent job with our ordinance in Sussex,” she continued, “and our zoning requirements are challenging for solar developers to meet… I would hope our citizens would appreciate and acknowledge the time and effort the County has put into developing a thorough ordinance that is serving us well.”
Seward cited efforts at the state level over the past two years “which have been defeated but indicate that there is a willingness on both sides of the aisle to remove local siting authority in solar facility construction” and added that “this would take all control from local Boards of Supervisors in every locality to control Solar Development in their counties.”
“In 2020,” she said, “the Virginia General Assembly passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), which mandates the Commonwealth transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As part of that transition, Virginia must deploy 16,100 MW of wind and solar to reach that goal. That translates literally into hundreds of thousands of acres of land required for these facilities. This decision was entirely decided by the state legislature. The Sussex County Board of Supervisors had zero input or control into the VCEA.”
At this point, no proposal concerning the possible erection of the site in question has been filed.
