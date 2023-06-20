Seven members of the Virginia Senate and nine members of the Virginia House of Delegates have been named recipients of the 2023 Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) Legislative Champion Awards.
Awards Conferred by VHHA Honor Elected Officials Whose Actions in the Virginia General Assembly Support Strengthening the Health Care Delivery System and Enhancing Public Health Across the Commonwealth
The Virginia citizen leaders being honored are recognized as VHHA Health Care Champion Award recipients.
The VHHA Health Care Champion Awards acknowledge the contributions of elected officials in Virginia who have worked to enhance the health care delivery system in the Commonwealth in support of patients, providers, and the public.
This year’s award recipients are Senator George Barker (D-Fairfax County), Delegate Emily Brewer (R-Suffolk), Delegate Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield County), Delegate Karrie Delaney (D-Fairfax County), Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico County), Delegate Tara Durant (R-Stafford County), Senator Barbara Favola (D-Arlington County), Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt County), Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), Senator Monty Mason (D-Williamsburg), Senator Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William County), Senator Todd Pillion (R-Abingdon), Delegate Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County), Delegate Rip Sullivan (D-Arlington County), Delegate Otto Wachsmann (R-Sussex County), and Delegate Wren Williams (R-Patrick County).
“Community health is vital to a vibrant, prosperous Commonwealth, just as sound health care policy is important in promoting public health,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer and Chair of the VHHA Board of Directors. “Elected legislative leaders who consider and enact health care public policy are key stakeholders in the work to strengthen the health care delivery system and make Virginia a healthier state. In light of their contributions, we are delighted to honor recipients of the VHHA Health Care Champion Award, and we thank each of them for their service and commitment to public health and well-being.”
Added VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton: “Each year, the Virginia General Assembly considers thousands of legislative proposals, including those focused on health care. This year, legislators acted on measures related to behavioral health care access, health care workforce development, and other critical issues that are essential to meeting community treatment needs. The House of Delegates and Virginia Senate members we are honoring with Health Care Champion Awards have been resolute in standing strong on policies to enhance the health care delivery system. Some are relatively new members of the Virginia General Assembly. Others have for many years decades. All have contributed to community health through public policy, and we salute them for that.”
