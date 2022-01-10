VDOE announces American Rescue Plan Support for Virginia private schools

The Virginia Department of Education is inviting private schools that enroll a significant number of students from low-income families to apply for support under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The support includes services, supplies and other assistance to address the impact of COVID-19.
The American Rescue Plan, which was approved by Congress in March 2021, includes $2.75 billion in funding for the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools program, also known as EANS. Virginia’s EANS allocation is $46.3 million.
Under the act, services and assistance for non-public schools are limited to those that enroll a significant percentage of students from low-income families and have felt the greatest impacts from the pandemic, as measured by the number of infections, the amount of instructional time lost, or the economic impact on the school community.
"The pandemic has been a challenging time for children and staff at all of our schools, both public and private, as everyone wants to do the right thing to keep children safe and healthy," Governor Ralph Northam said. "We want to be sure all schools get as much help and support as possible as they navigate the way forward. This assistance will help private schools support necessary mitigation strategies, or provide the instruction children need to recover academically."
“The assistance available for non-public schools under the American Rescue Plan is focused on the private schools that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and are least able to support the mitigation strategies needed to keep children safe, or provide the instructional services needed for students to recover,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “VDOE pandemic relief and procurement staff look forward to working with eligible non-public schools to ensure that they and their students derive the maximum benefit from this opportunity.”
Virginia has identified 25% as the minimum threshold for low-income enrollment for eligibility. In addition, schools must have state-recognized accreditation through the Virginia Council on Private Education, or certify their compliance with all state laws that apply to schools accredited through VCPE.
Non-public schools do not receive direct allocations or reimbursements under the EANS program. Rather, state education departments use EANS funds to procure services and assistance requested by eligible schools in their applications. Approved services and assistance for non-public schools under the act include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Supplies to sanitize and disinfect school facilities.
- Personal protective equipment.
- Ventilation systems, including windows or portable air purification systems;
- Training and professional development for staff on sanitization, the use of personal protective equipment and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.
- Physical barriers to facilitate social distancing.
- Other materials, supplies, or equipment recommended by the CDC for reopening and operation of school facilities to maintain health and safety.
- Educational and support services to address learning loss.
To be considered for assistance under the EANS program, eligible private schools must submit a completed application to VDOE by December 10. The application form and additional information on the EANS program are available on the VDOE website.
“Virginia’s private schools are deeply grateful for this latest assistance from Governor Northam and VDOE,” Grace Turner Creasey, executive director of the Virginia Council on Private Education, said.
According to VCPE, there are 488 accredited K-12 private schools in the commonwealth serving approximately 112,000 students.
The funding to support non-public schools under the American Rescue Plan is the second pandemic relief opportunity for Virginia private schools. In March, Northam announced the availability of $46.6 million in support for the commonwealth’s private schools under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
