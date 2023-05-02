VA BOE Approves 2023 History and Social Science Standards of Learning

By Terry Harris
On April 20, the Virginia Board of Education unanimously approved a revision of the commonwealth’s K-12 History and Social Science Standards of Learning.
According to a press release from their office, the 2023 standards “place an increased emphasis on civics in all grades, have significantly increased the content knowledge for Virginia history — including the Readjuster Era — and have a broader focus on the contributions of all Americans, in particular African Americans, Indigenous Peoples and Asian Americans.”
Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said of the action, “The standards raise the commonwealth’s aspirations for history and social science instruction, while also restoring excellence, curiosity and excitement around teaching and learning history,”
“I am confident these standards will meet the needs of Virginia’s children,” Board of Education President Dan Gecker said. “Are they perfect? Probably not. But they represent a balance between content knowledge and inquiry as well as the consensus of the board regarding what students should know about our history and institutions.”
“I want to thank President Gecker and the Board of Education for their thoughtful contributions throughout this process and their commitment to providing teachers and students with history and social science standards that prepare young people for thoughtful citizenship grounded in an understanding of our founding documents and history,” Coons said, adding that the VDOE staff will soon begin working with educators across Virginia on developing the curriculum resources to support teachers - listing curriculum frameworks, free instructional tools, resources guides and support documents to teach the newly adopted standards – as part of the plan for implementation of the content in the new standards.
“These standards embody Governor Glenn Youngkin’s commitment to teach all history — both the good and the bad,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. “They are more robust and tell more Virginians’ stories thanks to the leadership of the state board and the valuable input over the past two years from educators, parents, students, historians, museums, experts and Virginians from across the commonwealth.”
Under the implementation timeline approved by the board, all history and social science instruction and state assessments will be based on the 2023 standards beginning with the 2025-2026 school year.
When asked about Surry County’s plans and timeline regarding the change, Superintendent Serbrenia Sims said, “With the new standards having been approved this week, we will begin the necessary planning process now to make sure that the teachers are aware of what is in these standards so that we can align our lesson plans and lessons to them.”
The 2023 History and Social Science Standards of Learning adopted on the 20th are available on the VDOE website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.