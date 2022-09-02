Update from the Wakefield Foundation

By Terry Harris
The September Wakefield Market Days event has been moved from September 3 to Saturday, September 10 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. due to Labor Day. Gates will open at 7:00 a.m. for vendor setup and there will be no vendor fee for September or October.
Vendor types include local produce, crafters, flea market, food vendors, and more.
Upcoming Events at The Wakefield Foundation:
Saturday, Sept 10th – Market Days (8:00 a.m. until 1:00pm) – NO Vendor Fee
Saturday, Oct. 1st – Market Days & 460 Fall Festival ( 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.) – NO Vendor Fee
Saturday, Oct. 8th – Wakefield Community Day (10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.) - $10.00 Vendor Fee
Vendors will be accepted until the Wednesday before Market, and the September market is open to all types of Vendors.
Events will be held on the grounds of the Wakefield Foundation, 100 Wilson Ave., Wakefield, VA.
To reserve a vendor Space or for more information call (757) 899- 6005 or email wakefieldfoundation@hotmail.com. Updates on vendors available on Foundation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wakefieldfoundation.
